(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Catalytic converter catalyst concerning carma   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Again?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
good. scum.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was he able to say "I found the body when I arrived to work this morning" without smiling and winking?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Again?


Yup, seems to be an almost daily thing in MTG land, or it could just be a .... repeat?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Death to all catalytic coverter thieves!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pete and pete ?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This Smith guy dies more than Wile E. Coyote in an episode.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like how the article helpfully tells you at the end WHY to steal them, how much to get for them, and how they are untrackable (and thusly good to steal).
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UristBloodofArmok: I like how the article helpfully tells you at the end WHY to steal them, how much to get for them, and how they are untrackable (and thusly good to steal).


Is it enough to just buy cash cars till they don't run and then part off starting with that?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you live in Ohio (in a non-ECheck area), you can just cut the converter out and run straight exhaust pipe.   No state inspections or anything.   Removing it will increase your fuel efficiency by 3-10% and boost your BHP by about 3% as well.  Even with improved fuel efficiency there is a net negative effect on the atmosphere.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: wildcardjack: Again?

Yup, seems to be an almost daily thing in MTG land, or it could just be a .... repeat?


It's big news because it's a fantasy that makes some people feel really good.
Same as the stories about porch pirates getting their comeuppance.
Nevermind that it's more likely to get hit by lightning.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UristBloodofArmok: I like how the article helpfully tells you at the end WHY to steal them, how much to get for them, and how they are untrackable (and thusly good to steal).


Which makes me wonder why catalytic converters attached to new cars do not have VIN numbers etched on them.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good. Fark these fark heads. There has been a 5000% increase in catalytic converter thefts where I live (not a typo). Combined with the tens of thousands of motor vehicle thefts, it's insane.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: Nevermind that it's more likely to get hit by lightning.


A crappy jack tipping over and killing the person using it is a good bet.

Especially if it's been set up by some tweeker without a moment to spare.
 
