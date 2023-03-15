 Skip to content
(CBC)   Convicted murderer appeals his case claiming he is too smart a criminal to have been caught   (cbc.ca) divider line
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millard is representing himself

Ya good luck with that.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asking Ontario's highest court Wednesday why he would be so "sloppy and careless" if he had planned to kill the 32-year-old father.

Hey, guy, ask yourself that question. I suspect you'll have time to think about it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Millard is representing himself

Ya good luck with that.


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
criminal mastermind, obviously
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm too dumb to understand that defense.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Incog_Neeto: Millard is representing himself

Ya good luck with that.

[cdn.quotesgram.com image 554x797]


My eyes!  That's a lot of houndstooth.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Went to steal a truck and killed the guy making the offer. What a putz! You steal fungibles, like copper and cash, then you buy the truck. Stealing a truck makes a direct connection to the previous owner. Recently a local pawn broker I have bought from was murdered in the shop and had his van stolen, and you know how they found his killer? They went to find his van and arrested everyone inside it!
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Punchable face.
 
