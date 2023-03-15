 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Actual headline: Year-long joint investigation ends in illegal drug bust at Murrysville vape store   (wpxi.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, High school, Ingestion, Undercover operation, Prohibition of drugs, Prosecutor, illegal drug products, end of a yearlong joint investigation, lot of illegal drugs  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2023 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the Willy Wonka of pot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Like the Willy Wonka of pot

[Fark user image 425x318]



Willy Wonka had to have been a certified astronaut.  Just a question of what fuel went in the spaceship.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They had many forms of this THC from ingesting it to eating it," said Chief Tom Seefeld with Murrysville police.

What the hell are you talking about Chief
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would the joint even be any good after a year? Does the weed drying out affect it at all? (Not a smoker, honest questions, asked jokingly.)
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sandbar67: "They had many forms of this THC from ingesting it to eating it," said Chief Tom Seefeld with Murrysville police.

What the hell are you talking about Chief


I'm starting to see why it took them a year to build their case.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Would the joint even be any good after a year? Does the weed drying out affect it at all? (Not a smoker, honest questions, asked jokingly.)


No
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Through the investigation has led us to uncover at this business a lot of illegal drugs like marijuana and THC. They had many forms of this THC from ingesting it to eating it," said Chief Tom Seefeld with Murrysville police.

I'm calling bullshiat on all of this. Next week we'll see the story about how all the seized "illegal drugs" were returned, because it was "Delta-8" and 100% legal whether these cornfed chuckleheads like it or not
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: "At this point, no one is arrested or in custody..."

Cops are losers.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If it takes you a year to investigate a joint, I submit to you that you are smokin' it wrong.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mock26: Would the joint even be any good after a year? Does the weed drying out affect it at all? (Not a smoker, honest questions, asked jokingly.)


Hypothetically, if you left a joint out for a year the weed inside would definitely dry out significantly. It probably wouldn't taste all that good (have kind of a stale leaves taste to it), and it would burn up at least 3x as fast as it would have when fresh, but I think there'd be a good chance the user would still feel some noticeable psychoactive effects from it.

How much it dries out might depend on how it was stored (sealed container vs. out in the open on a sunlit countertop for example), but either way it definitely wouldn't be something your average stoner would want to consume, unless they were pretty desperate.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sandbar67: "They had many forms of this THC from ingesting it to eating it," said Chief Tom Seefeld with Murrysville police.

What the hell are you talking about Chief


Standard think of the children bullshiat improv.  He's not paying attention to his own words, but trying to make shiat up, hence the literal double speak to make it sound bad.

The other way to phrase this is they wasted a year of taxpayer funded police resources to cut off everyone's favorite edibles vendor instead of legalizing it already.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do these states make more money with fines, confiscations and private jails than they could from weed taxes?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Woo hoo, my hometown!  Some years back there was the big news where a kid went on a stabbing rampage at Franklin Regional High School, my alma mater.
Murrysville cops never were very exceptional, except of course for Charlie the Rent-A-Cop, who would direct traffic when the buses were leaving and called me a dirty hippy on more than one occasion even though I was just a dorky math nerd.  Rest in pieces, you stupid old bastard.

/ Why does that backwards town always make the news?
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Mock26: Would the joint even be any good after a year? Does the weed drying out affect it at all? (Not a smoker, honest questions, asked jokingly.)

Hypothetically, if you left a joint out for a year the weed inside would definitely dry out significantly. It probably wouldn't taste all that good (have kind of a stale leaves taste to it), and it would burn up at least 3x as fast as it would have when fresh, but I think there'd be a good chance the user would still feel some noticeable psychoactive effects from it.

How much it dries out might depend on how it was stored (sealed container vs. out in the open on a sunlit countertop for example), but either way it definitely wouldn't be something your average stoner would want to consume, unless they were pretty desperate.


Thank you.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mock26: Would the joint even be any good after a year? Does the weed drying out affect it at all? (Not a smoker, honest questions, asked jokingly.)


Yes, pot can even be frozen and smoked a year or more later. I make great cookies by letting strong bud dry out, grinding it in a coffee grinder and micro-screening it before sifting into dry cookie ingredients. THC bonds in oven with whatever vegetable oil you use in recipe and they are very popular with friends!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Do these states make more money with fines, confiscations and private jails than they could from weed taxes?


Emphasis on 'private jails' and yes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't think we should be allowing cops to do illegal drug busts
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Do these states make more money with fines, confiscations and private jails than they could from weed taxes?


It's not about making money, it's about doing slavery
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Do these states make more money with fines, confiscations and private jails than they could from weed taxes?


Probably not.  But it's PA.  Our liquor laws are insane, you can't buy fireworks unless you're from out of state, and plenty of weird blue laws still on the books.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"If you are selling illegal THC products to anyone specifically targeting children, we will launch an investigation"
So, illegally selling to adults ok?
 
SmugLife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The products are very appealing the way they are marketed to children they are very appealing that's what's so dangerous we are having children experiment with these drugs as young as 12 and it's very scary to us. It affects every part of our community," Ziccarelli said.


Was the person who typed that high?
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Do these states make more money with fines, confiscations and private jails than they could from weed taxes?


Why do some people think it's always about money?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: AbuHashish: Do these states make more money with fines, confiscations and private jails than they could from weed taxes?

Why do some people think it's always about money?


Because it is mostly about the money.  There's for profit prisons, outright highway robbery"civil forfeiture", and entire departments of the police that goldbrick when they could be solving real crimes or just generally being on call in case they're needed.

Imagine if every drug cop were working on a rape case instead. That would put a dent in the backlog and have an air of not in it for the money.

A year investigating two head shops  in small western PA towns you can spit across found some edibles that might have the wrong kind of a harmless and elsewhere legal chemical?  That's either goldbricking or grandstanding or both.
 
almejita
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SmugLife: "The products are very appealing the way they are marketed to children they are very appealing that's what's so dangerous we are having children experiment with these drugs as young as 12 and it's very scary to us. It affects every part of our community," Ziccarelli said.


Was the person who typed that high?


I am, did I type that?
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Through the investigation has led us to uncover at this business a lot of illegal drugs like marijuana and THC. They had many forms of this THC from ingesting it to eating it," said Chief Tom Seefeld with Murrysville police.

I'm calling bullshiat on all of this. Next week we'll see the story about how all the seized "illegal drugs" were returned, because it was "Delta-8" and 100% legal whether these cornfed chuckleheads like it or not


Yup.  Delta 8. Clowns in positions of power.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.