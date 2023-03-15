 Skip to content
(Reuters) If you happen to find ten drums containing 2.5 tons of uranium that used to be in Libya, please call the International Atomic Energy Agency right away. They're somewhat concerned
57
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great Scott!!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mediocre Scott!
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Scott, he's a dick!
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warp Speed Mr Scott!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zoro.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh that's what they are!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Scott!
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did all these pinball machine parts come from???
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is anyone named Marty in the IAEA, he better run for it
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody has radioactive material but me. It's not fair. Can I get a few pellets  of strontium 90 to play with? I promise I won't lose them.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, this is heavy
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Where did all these pinball machine parts come from???


Get a pebble bed, they said.
It'll be amazing, they said....

//What's that metallic taste?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever you do, don't call these guys...

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Everybody has radioactive material but me. It's not fair. Can I get a few pellets  of strontium 90 to play with? I promise I won't lose them.


You have radioactive material. Everyone does. It's in us.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Everybody has radioactive material but me. It's not fair. Can I get a few pellets  of strontium 90 to play with? I promise I won't lose them.


Best we can do is a clear cylinder of Prell with glitter flakes.

/It's plutonium.
//Really, it is.
///three for obscurity?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyone have any pixels to spare? I think I am running out.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


The episode that that meme is from is appropriately titled "A Taste of Armageddon"
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Schmerd1948: Everybody has radioactive material but me. It's not fair. Can I get a few pellets  of strontium 90 to play with? I promise I won't lose them.

Best we can do is a clear cylinder of Prell with glitter flakes.

/It's plutonium.
//Really, it is.
///three for obscurity?


Hmmm, maybe I can make that for My Science Project.


/Nothing is obscure on Fark
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Everybody has radioactive material but me. It's not fair. Can I get a few pellets  of strontium 90 to play with? I promise I won't lose them.


You do know that you can buy Polonium off of Amazon, right?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Mediocre Scott!


I bought a dog at a discount store once: it was a mediocre Dane.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uranium ore concentrate, which would run 65% uranium, which would be around 0.7% U-235. UOC has rather low levels of radioactivity. Even if you ate some, it would just pass through your system. U-238 decays by alpha emission, but has a half-life of 4.468×10**9 years.

Yeah, 2.5 tonnes would produce enough U-235 to make a bomb, if you were very good at designing one and had a couple thousand centrifuges and lot of electricity and a couple years.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My barrel just says trioxin and appears to have a dead guy in it. I'm guessing it's safe to open.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: Whoa, this is heavy


Why? Is something wrong with Earths gravity?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: That's Scott, he's a dick!



Grate Scott!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Uranium ore concentrate, which would run 65% uranium, which would be around 0.7% U-235. UOC has rather low levels of radioactivity. Even if you ate some, it would just pass through your system. U-238 decays by alpha emission, but has a half-life of 4.468×10**9 years.

Yeah, 2.5 tonnes would produce enough U-235 to make a bomb, if you were very good at designing one and had a couple thousand centrifuges and lot of electricity and a couple years.


but you would die from kidney failure because U is still very toxic, even without the radiation.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Uranium ore concentrate, which would run 65% uranium, which would be around 0.7% U-235. UOC has rather low levels of radioactivity. Even if you ate some, it would just pass through your system. U-238 decays by alpha emission, but has a half-life of 4.468×10**9 years.

Yeah, 2.5 tonnes would produce enough U-235 to make a bomb, if you were very good at designing one and had a couple thousand centrifuges and lot of electricity and a couple years.


So yellowcake?

Nothing anyone would start a war about (cough) but not exactly something that's nifty to have on the black market.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for Doc Brown, leaving satisfied
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReverendLoki: [Fark user image 194x260]


Curses! (shakes tiny fist)
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...no questions asked?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

natazha: Uranium ore concentrate, which would run 65% uranium, which would be around 0.7% U-235. UOC has rather low levels of radioactivity. Even if you ate some, it would just pass through your system. U-238 decays by alpha emission, but has a half-life of 4.468×10**9 years.

Yeah, 2.5 tonnes would produce enough U-235 to make a bomb, if you were very good at designing one and had a couple thousand centrifuges and lot of electricity and a couple years.


After all this time, it's probably wherever it was going to end up. Maybe Iran bought it and is trying to refine it into a bomb.

This stuff probably has some value just in terms of selling it to someone to make fuel rods out of, right?  For all anyone knows it could have just been sold to a legitimate company. I'd assume there's some sort of tracking thing they have to go through, but if it's cheap, they might be willing to pay for it anyway.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

natazha: Uranium ore concentrate, which would run 65% uranium, which would be around 0.7% U-235. UOC has rather low levels of radioactivity. Even if you ate some, it would just pass through your system. U-238 decays by alpha emission, but has a half-life of 4.468×10**9 years.

Yeah, 2.5 tonnes would produce enough U-235 to make a bomb, if you were very good at designing one and had a couple thousand centrifuges and lot of electricity and a couple years.


So, it's not like they're goin' fission any time soon?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone check israel?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Anyone check israel?


They already have nukes
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They'll find all 25 tons in the back of a Toyota pickup truck somewhere in Africa.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If by "natural" uranium they mean unenriched, this doesn't seem that big an issue.  It's going to take a lot more work to turn it into something really dangerous.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: natazha: Uranium ore concentrate, which would run 65% uranium, which would be around 0.7% U-235. UOC has rather low levels of radioactivity. Even if you ate some, it would just pass through your system. U-238 decays by alpha emission, but has a half-life of 4.468×10**9 years.

Yeah, 2.5 tonnes would produce enough U-235 to make a bomb, if you were very good at designing one and had a couple thousand centrifuges and lot of electricity and a couple years.

So, it's not like they're goin' fission any time soon?


I don't think they're in season.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's funny, this headline reminds me of a movie from a while back
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
DUDES OF HAZMAT - "Can of Whoop-ass"
Youtube VM9JrhIckuo
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I found the drums.  Just the drums.  They can come pick them up as long as they don't have any follow up questions.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't eat it
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
