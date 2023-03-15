 Skip to content
Helicopter Simulator 3.2 isn't a great flight trainer, but when tempted with unlocked doors, vigilant TSA, and the keys inside, it's good enough
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Heh - well if they're a terrorist I'd say we're pretty safe from helicopter attacks
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Helicopters have keys? I don't know why I just assumed there were a complicated series of switches and buttons you had to push to fire one up...
 
focusthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...and this is why the best theft deterrent is a manual transmission.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hint... never steal a helicopter if you don't know how to fly one.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Helicopters have keys? I don't know why I just assumed there were a complicated series of switches and buttons you had to push to fire one up...


They do not generally have keys to start them, they do however have keyed doors.  To stop dumb shiat like this and theft of the contents of the copter
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't hijacking an aircraft a Gitmo level offense now?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Isn't hijacking an aircraft a Gitmo level offense now?


Hijacking?  Yeah absolutely.  Simple theft?  Not unless you get up to shiat that the feds care about, no

/which if you get into the air, you've immediately done
//so kinda, but only if you actually take off
///<blank>
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Helicopters have keys? I don't know why I just assumed there were a complicated series of switches and buttons you had to push to fire one up...


I watched a medical helicopter take off once.  From what I heard and saw, it literally started up like a car.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GratefullyAlive: Hint... never steal a helicopter if you don't know how to fly one.


But it was so easy when I did it in GTA.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Helicopters have keys? I don't know why I just assumed there were a complicated series of switches and buttons you had to push to fire one up...


Aircraft locks are often worse than just about any other locks.  The keys often resemble the keys on cheap file cabinets. In things like Cessnas I think the only real reason for the key is because they needed a cheap 4 position switch and someone found an electrical key switch.

I can fly multi-engine planes but so far my time in helicopters simulators hasn't gone well.  I can take off, hover, slight straight and land.  Turning is what gets me into trouble. Anything sharper than following an interstate highway curve and the helicopter is doomed.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: "Part of the investigation would be to determine motive, as to why this individual attempted to steal a helicopter," Sean Ragan from the FBI told Nexstar's KTXL. "At this point, we have no indication that there is terrorism involved, or that there is any terrorism motivation, but that is part of the ongoing investigation.

What about joining the mile high club? I hope that's also part of the ongoing investigation.
 
