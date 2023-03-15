 Skip to content
"You have to write the book that wants to be written. And if the book will be too difficult for grown-ups, then you write it for children." ― Madeleine L'Engle. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Difficult Edition
toraque
2 hours ago  
Madeleine L'Engle was an American writer of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and young adult fiction, including A Wrinkle in Time and its sequels: A Wind in the Door, A Swiftly Tilting Planet, Many Waters, and An Acceptable Time. Her writing themes explored both science and religion, and she was a Christian Universalist, which caused friction with mainstream Christians and secularists alike. I actually read A Wrinkle in Time from the library at the southern Baptist elementary school I was enrolled in, which only really suggests that they hadn't read it themselves. I ended up an atheist, but I'm pretty sure it wasn't L'Engle's books that corrupted me, anyway.

Madeleine L'Engle was not blessed with instant success in her writing career. On her fortieth birthday she decided to give up writing altogether after yet another rejection letter, only to find out that she was still working on ideas subconsciously. Two years later she finished A Wrinkle in Time only to have it rejected by over thirty different publishers, before finally finding someone who would accept it. She eventually succeeded, obviously, and she made it into the New York Writers Hall of Fame in 2011.

In 2013 she had a crater on Mercury named after her. Whether she was reaching for the stars or not, she certainly made it farther than most of us ever will.

This article lists five valuable writing tipes from Madeleine L'Engle:

Toughen up if you want to be published. "When we write and are published, we become naked before people." You will have critics. Expect them, and learn from them.
Risk is essential to writers. Every blank page is a challenge and sometimes we fail. That doesn't mean we give up.
The work comes before inspiration. This is another one we see a lot: professional writers don't wait for the Muse to strike; they sit down and work. Inspiration comes while you write.
Writing is a discipline. You have to sit down and do it. Just get the first words down on the page, even if they're terrible, because sometimes that's all it takes to get going.
If you're blocked, try another creative outlet. Madeleine L'Engle played the piano when she was blocked on a story in order to give her subconscious time to work.

I'll absolutely admit I do the same, although for me it can be cooking or playing guitar or shooting people in a game online somewhere (but artistically!) so I can confirm this absolutely works. Get stuck? Dunno how to get your protagonist out of the corner you wrote him into? Do something else for a bit and chances are the idea will be right there, waiting for you.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!
What do you do when you're blocked on a story? What do you use to think around a problem?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!
toraque
2 hours ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
knobmaker
55 minutes ago  
It's interesting that a writer as good as L'Engle thought that when you were not doing well with the writing, you could profitably switch to some other artistic endeavor.

That's the story of my life.  I've spent my life switiching from one creative pursuit to another, apparently at random.  I've been a potter for most of my adult life, but sometimes you need to gear down and do something else for a while.  I didn't start writing until my forties, but that was preceded by several careers other than making pottery-- jeweler, stained glass designer, and eventually, writing.  And writing, of course, was interrupted by several subsequent careers.

I realize L'Engle was talking about brief distractions from the business of writing, but I wonder if there aren't at least a few advantages to this sort of periodic, cataclysmic distraction in depth.

Anyway, maybe it sisn't cool to say I used writing to try to cure myself of a pottery block, but there's some truth in it.
Mikey1969
45 minutes ago  
So how does the Writer's Thread work? Is it off-topic to upload samples of writing for feedback? My daughter is rocking it with creative writing, IMHO, and I'd love feedback.
 
toraque
18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: So how does the Writer's Thread work? Is it off-topic to upload samples of writing for feedback? My daughter is rocking it with creative writing, IMHO, and I'd love feedback.


Samples are absolutely welcome! I'd love for these threads to be a place for people to get feedback on what they're working on. I've posted a few here before, and a bunch of others have as well.
 
