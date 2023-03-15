 Skip to content
Severed bear foot gives police paws
10
    More: Amusing, rescue teams, Search and rescue, bear foot, Lt. Shannon Jenkins, Beaver Lake, Benton County, Fire station, foot  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2023 at 4:50 PM



10 Comments
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A severed foot is the ultimate stocking stuffer."
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Sir, you have the right to bear arms...not bear feet.  Give it back."
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

guestguy: "Sir, you have the right to bear arms...not bear feet.  Give it back."


"This is America, I'll go bearfoot if I want pal!"
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I see you've played bear footy / human footy before.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
at first I was skeptic of someone mistaking a bear foot for a human, so I went looking.
found this:
what does a bear foot look like - Bing images


farking creepy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Malala taught Cocaine Bear not to fark with a girl who fights the Taliban singlehanded.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: at first I was skeptic of someone mistaking a bear foot for a human, so I went looking.
found this:
what does a bear foot look like - Bing images


farking creepy.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess now the cops will have to toe the line!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's not how it goes.

A bear walks into a bar. He looks and the bartender and says "I'll have a whiskey and.... "


"... soda."

The bartender looks back and says "Why the big pause?"

The bear replies, "I'm a bear."
 
