Federal Judge rules Alabama can't prohibit weirdly dressed nutjobs who talk to imaginary people from asking for money
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dailypost.ngView Full Size


Also, if you can REALLY heal people just by touching them, why aren't you in hospitals, instead of tents on the outskirts of hillbilly neighborhoods??
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I concur.

Panhandling is a nuisance but not a criminal offense. Arresting people for doing such is way too extreme, especially with so many professionals begging for money like street preachers, churches, politicians, to name a few.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They just have to be up in everyone's business, don't they?

"We're trying to make the roads safer!"

Then leave them alone. Are they doing any harm sitting by the side of the road with a sign? No. Now, if they obstruct traffic, jump onto cars, harass passersby, then yeah, sure, that could be addressed; but just sitting there?

Pick on someone who can fight back, you pussies.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're not a church though, more of a non-prophet.
 
lefty248
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And a conservative sponsors a new bill about loitering on highways and claims it's a public safety bill. Funny that his proposed public safety bill wasn't necessary until the courts struck down their law outlawing panhandling.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [dailypost.ng image 850x557]

Also, if you can REALLY heal people just by touching them, why aren't you in hospitals, instead of tents on the outskirts of hillbilly neighborhoods??


Based solely on the headline that's what I assumed this was about; televangelists and prosperity gospel preachers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cops just go back to the SOP of throwing homeless people off bridges instead of fining them.

J/K they never stopped
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do people actually give these beggars money?  I mean, who the hell carries cash anymore?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Pick on someone who can fight back, you pussies.


LOL - who do you think you're talking to, Democrats?  Their whole f*cking ethos is to f*ck those who can't fight back.  It makes them feel powerful.

The cruelty is the entire f*cking point.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
2019 Alabama paid $34 billion in taxes and received $74 billion from the government.

Almost like they're standing around.

With their hands out.

Begging for money.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If they ever outlaw panhandling, they better outlaw the fark faces at the grocery store trying to sign me up for cable.

How am I today? Not in the mood for your shiat.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: They're not a church though, more of a non-prophet.


I mean all these filthy bums are going to inherit the earth so presumably fining them is just a hedge against their future prosperity. Better than taxing the rich now I'm sure.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [dailypost.ng image 850x557]

Also, if you can REALLY heal people just by touching them, why aren't you in hospitals, instead of tents on the outskirts of hillbilly neighborhoods??


Not state board certified. It's just another way THOSE PEOPLE are keeping the true believers down.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If they ever outlaw panhandling, they better outlaw the fark faces at the grocery store trying to sign me up for cable.

How am I today? Not in the mood for your shiat.

How am I today? Not in the mood for your shiat.


I'm just glad there seemed to be a large absence of beggars with red buckets in front of stores last Christmas.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: They just have to be up in everyone's business, don't they?

"We're trying to make the roads safer!"

Then leave them alone. Are they doing any harm sitting by the side of the road with a sign? No. Now, if they obstruct traffic, jump onto cars, harass passersby, then yeah, sure, that could be addressed; but just sitting there?

Pick on someone who can fight back, you pussies.


Around here the standard is to block sidewalks so that disabled people need to go into the street if they have a wheelchair (powered or not). And nobody seems to care.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If they ever outlaw panhandling, they better outlaw the fark faces at the grocery store trying to sign me up for cable.

How am I today? Not in the mood for your shiat.


AirForceVet: I concur.

Panhandling is a nuisance but not a criminal offense. Arresting people for doing such is way too extreme, especially with so many professionals begging for money like street preachers, churches, politicians, to name a few.


https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2023/02/14/bill-making-panhandling-illegal-in-jacksonville-to-be-voted-on-tuesday-night/

This happened last month in Jax.

I gave Kevin Carrico several earfuls over this.  Admittedly, I don't really like the concept of panhandling - and while some are homeless, many are not.  I do occasionally hand out food and water (especially water on hot days) to people who I know are actually homeless. I don't give money.

However, despite people's personal feelings about it, passing a law is stupid for a lot of reasons.

1) It's public property.  Anyone can farking stand there and people frequently do stand there to wave political signs, pick up garbage or whatever.

2) They say that it's a public safety issue because of panhandlers getting hit by cars. Bullshiat. What if someone stands there with a sign for their Cashapp or GoFundMe link?  What if they have a QR code?  Will they ban that too?  I'd like to see.

3) PERMITTED PANHANDLING is allowed!!  WTAF?!  Basically when the fire department stands there for the "Fill the Boot" campaign once a year in November, they can get a permit for that. Why? Do they have magic armor that prevents them from getting hit by a car?  Permit armor?

I really hope this gets challenged in court and struck down, and then I'm going to ask Kevin Carrico if he's willing to foot court costs.

Kevin Farkin' Carrico...
https://www.coj.net/city-council/city-council-members/d04
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i told my kids that if they want to give money to people on corners, use my slingshot....
 
