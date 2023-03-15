 Skip to content
(AL.com)   This story about catching the first Alabama great white shark might have a little survivor bias involved   (al.com) divider line
jmr61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those are the best pics you got?

What's the matter? Afraid to get close to the front?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size


The WHAT now?!?
 
red230
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would have been more impressed if they caught it by noodling.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shark goes into the Gulf. Gulf touches Alabama. Alabama touches Florida. Florida men go into the water. Shark's in the water.

Our shark.

Farewell And Adieu You Fair Spanish Ladies... Quint's Song in Jaws
Youtube yrpmv_zOa0k
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only surprising part of the story is they didn't kill it, and released it instead.
 
