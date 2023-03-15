 Skip to content
(MSN)   That's it for sports, let's take a look at the weather with meteorologist Gary Lezak who says he's developed a method for predicting weather disasters up to ten months before they happen   (msn.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A fantastical new invention that can make incredible predictions, but is a black box" reminds of this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Oil_Sniffer_Hoax
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Duh, Farmers Almanac. Sheesh, whadaya think we are, stupid or something?
 
gwoardnog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As a person living where Lezak predicted the weather I call bull****.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
purported to have identified a weather system back in March that would hit Florida, Cuba, or the Bahamas between late September and early October 2022

I'd be more impressed if he'd successfully predicted *no* weather systems for that place and time.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DRTFA: but if they don't mention Lorenz and Chaos Theory then the journalist ought to be set on fire.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A few years ago (as so many of my posts begin), meteorologists showed they could accurately predict weather patterns in very specific places, months in advance. It was a model based on La Nina, as I recall, and it applied only to certain regions in America's Midwest. I never heard another word about that.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sell Mortimer Sell .  In December.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: DRTFA: but if they don't mention Lorenz and Chaos Theory then the journalist ought to be set on fire.


They mentioned both. A surprising thorough article.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's probably something to do with his dog pointing to a map.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Proprietary methodology" - I could screw it up with a butterfly.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I only get my weather info from Ryan Hall.  His charming southern drawl can put anyone at ease, even when naders are coming down your street.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: purported to have identified a weather system back in March that would hit Florida, Cuba, or the Bahamas between late September and early October 2022

I'd be more impressed if he'd successfully predicted *no* weather systems for that place and time.


Right? I can predict 100 degrees on any given day in July and probably be right.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh sure, I can predict the weather, save lives and cost, but it's the weirdest thing, I can only do it when someone gives me money.

also, I can't provide accurate locations of meteorological events, just dates that are accurate within seasons months.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lezak purported to have identified a weather system back in March that would hit Florida, Cuba, or the Bahamas between late September and early October 2022.

So, he predicted a hurricane, during peak hurricane season, somewhere vaguely in the Caribbean region? Somebody call Jeane Dixon.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wish he could do this.
He can't do this.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gwoardnog: As a person living where Lezak predicted the weather I call bull****.


Yup.

10-months out? Why don't you guys just try to get 3-days out correct???
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I predict that some time this month a Major League baseball player will hit a home run.

Stay tuned for more such ground breaking predictions.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: gwoardnog: As a person living where Lezak predicted the weather I call bull****.

Yup.

10-months out? Why don't you guys just try to get 3-days out correct???


Terrible methodology. I'm dumber for having read that.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gwoardnog: As a person living where Lezak predicted the weather I call bull****.


You don't see Brian Busby pushing this kind of bullshiat.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You can find them at events like the Natural Disasters Expo, held this year in Miami Beach, Florida.

Sounds like an appropriate place to hold this expo.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gary Lezak is a liar and a con artist, and he knows that.  He doesn't care though, because he can make enough money from idiots to more than pay for his little 10x10 booth and some cheesy posters at a low rent Comic-Con.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: You can find them at events like the Natural Disasters Expo, held this year in Miami Beach, Florida.

Sounds like an appropriate place to hold this expo.


Is there a pagan god or goddess that champions "irony"? Because this is worth at least a couple chickens if not a goat.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I was studying statistics we surveyed and analyzed results for accuracy over a decade in several dozen different professions, including medical doctors, meteorologists, securities trading and fund managers, media figures and just for giggles "psychics" and guessing at random.
To summarize:
The psychics and guessing at random were indistinguishable. No predictive value.

Media figures (e.g. Jim Kramer and similar) rarely beat the market, and over longer periods of time the advantages disappeared. No significant, long-term predictive value.

Securities traders and fund managers slightly beat the market over time, but if you paid them to manage your funds then only about 5% of them actually made you money net of fees, the others were a net loss to varying degrees. So you got a 1/20 chance.

Doctors predicting health outcomes were wildly inaccurate, mostly attributed to the strong emotional and professional interest in keeping patients and their families happy. But doctors' predictions in general were pretty accurate over the medium and long terms. So trusting doctors is a good bet.

But by far the most accurate, consistent and trustworthy predictions came from meteorologists, across the board. No other profession came close. We attributed this to strong and immediate feedback, good models that were heavily tested, and no real motivation to misrepresent the predictions. They were usually right.

So ask your meteorologist for stock tips and health advice. Or drugs.
 
