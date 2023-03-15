 Skip to content
(Vox)   Donate $20 to me and I'll tell you my secrets on how to con the rubes
37
37 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a great deal, where do I sign up?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Send $1 to Happy Dude...."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're starting your get-rich-quick scheme with drop-shipping, there are literally thousands of ebay and amazon "stores" that could be a warning from history....
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The failures are the one who didnt ",really" want the diamond life.


The failures are the one who didnt ",really" want the diamond life.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone charging you money to learn the secrets to getting rich, doesn't really have the secrets to getting rich, because if they did, they would be doing whatever bull crap they are trying to get you into doing, without telling you what it is, rather than trying to sell you on the idea of doing it yourself, because they wouldn't want you as their competition.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, start a religion.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I like to check out some of the cooking, wood working and luxury car thingies on Instagram, but 90% of everything is "passive income" bros trying to sell me their system...

Yes, I understand buying real estate and hoping it goes up in value so I can suck the equity back out and thereby increase the monthly payments and drown myself in debt.

I get it. SHUT THE F*CK UP! It isn't magic, guys.

Interest rates are only going up and your underlying asset is going down in value. Good luck paying everything back.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If their systems really worked they'd be able to scale them up and make a fortune. I remember seeing these scams in the classified section of the newspapers back in the day.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, I forgot... they are also SAFE BEHIND 7 LLCS!!!

Yeah, LLC's are not going to save you jackasses.

Yes, I understand buying real estate and hoping it goes up in value so I can suck the equity back out and thereby increase the monthly payments and drown myself in debt.

I get it. SHUT THE F*CK UP! It isn't magic, guys.

Interest rates are only going up and your underlying asset is going down in value. Good luck paying everything back.


Oh, I forgot... they are also SAFE BEHIND 7 LLCS!!!

Yeah, LLC's are not going to save you jackasses.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For Ghiorghiu, it was a combination of most, if not all, of the most common revenue streams for this class of entrepreneur: flipping houses and cars, selling online courses, crypto gambling, digital marketing, YouTube ads, and, crucially, drop shipping. (I reached out to Ghiorghiu for an interview but never heard back.)

He somehow made a ton of money from revenue streams that dried up before he hit puberty. Nah, I'm wagering that he got lucky on the YouTube algorithm and now idiots who can't get laid send him money to tell them it's a personal choice.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 550x382]


I really don't understand why they didn't split it 3 ways and STFU
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, Folding Ideas does a good job of laying it out

Contrepreneurs: The Mikkelsen Twins
Youtube biYciU1uiUw
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will not click, will not listen to dude-bros, even though I'm sure 20-year-old chuckleheads know the secret to success in life.
Reminds me of that old weirdo with the plastic smile,Tony Robbins.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My experience with online drop shopping stores is they have random store names, are cookie-cutter clones of each other, offer infinite quantities of widely varying products, list prices that don't mesh with reality, and have business addresses that point to random houses in residential neighborhoods. If they ship you anything at all, it's not going to be what you expected.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm slowly, slowly trying to train my pops on how to identify these places. Apparently "you can't buy a motorcycle of any quality for $40" is pointless.


I'm slowly, slowly trying to train my pops on how to identify these places. Apparently "you can't buy a motorcycle of any quality for $40" is pointless.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll tell you the same bullshiat for $18.99.

/okay. okay. but.. what about $17.99?
//*twitch*
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah...the old "Crossing the Rube Con"....
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You used to have to wait for late night infomercials to see this hustle.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now, it's on Youtube.

/for anyone unaware, this is Tom Vu
//he ran these commercials all the time in the late 80s early 90s
///it was a classic real estate seminar scam
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

holy shiat no one prepared any of us for how easily duped our parents would be.

/probably should have figured it out when i was 15 and walking in the house with sunglasses on at 11pm like that's something people do

I'm slowly, slowly trying to train my pops on how to identify these places. Apparently "you can't buy a motorcycle of any quality for $40" is pointless.


holy shiat no one prepared any of us for how easily duped our parents would be.

/probably should have figured it out when i was 15 and walking in the house with sunglasses on at 11pm like that's something people do
 
BigChad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sign up for $5 a month...

Now where have I heard that before???
 
BlakCat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think Drew should compensate me $1.00 for every funny I get on posts. I may be encouraged to post more often.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are people really this dumb?


It's rhetorical because of course they are it just always surprises and frightens me.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These people are stupid. Anyone want to buy some Avon?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She said, "I need $20 to make you holler. See, I get paid to do the wild thing."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

As a parent, I learn when to react and when to pretend I don't see. My kids are pulling the same crap I did at their age, and I often choose to not react. Silly kids, thinking they're outsmarting me. They're almost as clueless as my parents who really didn't...know what I was...uh-oh

I'm slowly, slowly trying to train my pops on how to identify these places. Apparently "you can't buy a motorcycle of any quality for $40" is pointless.

holy shiat no one prepared any of us for how easily duped our parents would be.

/probably should have figured it out when i was 15 and walking in the house with sunglasses on at 11pm like that's something people do


As a parent, I learn when to react and when to pretend I don't see. My kids are pulling the same crap I did at their age, and I often choose to not react. Silly kids, thinking they're outsmarting me. They're almost as clueless as my parents who really didn't...know what I was...uh-oh
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know a guy that tried the drop ship gambit, found some doodad with high demand and low domestic supply and went to work. Secured inventory warehousing, set up shop pages, went through the motions of becoming a seller on a few marketplaces.

The thing is you don't have a whole lot of control of a process when the people you rely on are on the other side of the planet, don't speak your language, and have no relationship with you. After many delays he finally got product. A lot of which was unsellable for glaring quality issues. Overhead bills were coming due and he was never going to move this crap fast enough to stay above water. To his credit, he cut out when the math became crushing instead of holding on to the bitter end. The only people that made money were the suppliers, warehouse manager, and the people he paid to scrap the remaining inventory.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Sounds like a great deal, where do I sign up?


I'll send you my personally curated list of the best YouTube sites for only $5.
 
darinwil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dbrunker: [Fark user image image 500x682]


I so want to make one of those, with a display-o-meter as well as a coin slot:
Stupid
Kinda Dumb
Ignoramus
Meh
Ok
...
Smart

And the value lights up starting at the top for $100, $50, $20, $10... on down to a cent. You know people would put something in just to see what it rated, and its all spendable money...

/Hops off to the Patent Pending Office :)
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sebastian Ghiorghiu hates excuses. He's only 24, yet runs a "seven-figure marketing agency." He owns multiple "dream cars" and is currently building his "luxury dream house" in Scottsdale

ah yes you're a financial genius who's building a luxury house in an area that has no access to water and in a few years you either won't be able to sell the house at all, or will take a massive loss.

pass.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000: You used to have to wait for late night infomercials to see this hustle.
[Fark user image 320x240]
Now, it's on Youtube.

/for anyone unaware, this is Tom Vu
//he ran these commercials all the time in the late 80s early 90s
///it was a classic real estate seminar scam

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesloppy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

"Thousands of tiny classified ads"
Worked out great for Don Lapre.


"Thousands of tiny classified ads"
Worked out great for Don Lapre.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Anyone charging you money to learn the secrets to getting rich, doesn't really have the secrets to getting rich, because if they did, they would be doing whatever bull crap they are trying to get you into doing, without telling you what it is, rather than trying to sell you on the idea of doing it yourself, because they wouldn't want you as their competition.


Uh - au contraire.  They totally have the secret to getting rich - grifting people with the promise of telling them the secret to getting rich.  It's a timeless classic that's made tons of people tons of money since human society even had money
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSB

I knew a guy in high school who had a mail order business: "Send $19.99 to learn how to start your own mail order business." I kid you not. He would send them a couple of pre-printed pages with a bulleted list of how to go about setting up your own mail order business, costing him about a quarter per customer, not including the cost of advertising. He put ads in the back of various magazines and had a pretty brisk business. I was in awe.

/CSB
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A lot of the youtube shorts that get recommended to me are people doing passive income things like running laundromats and them dumping out all the cash and coins they get.
 
akallen404
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
