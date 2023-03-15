 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Amanda Knox weighs in on studying abroad   (twitter.com) divider line
Original
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex
2 hours ago  
Now that's trolling.
 
SurfaceTension
1 hour ago  
Agreed. Studying broads is pretty awesome.
 
Someone Else's Alt
1 hour ago  
Ha! Amanda has jokes!
 
spacechecker
1 hour ago  
I don't get it. Gonna have to check with Gene on this one.
 
The Exit Stencilist
1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Now that's trolling.


I'm sure she was having an awesome time studying abroad ... until the murders began
 
gbv23
1 hour ago  
She's still got a killer body
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  
what italians might be like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  
Dames don't like it when you call 'em broads.
 
steklo
1 hour ago  
I lived in Pisa, from 1988 to 1990 and found my experience to be enlightening, entertaining and educational as well as having probably the best two years of my life.

Then again, I wasn't accused of murdering anyone.
 
Two16
1 hour ago  
Absolute narcissistic-psychopath.
 
Jake Havechek
1 hour ago  
Yeah, the great Italian legal system.  If they don't like the outcome of a trial, they just have it again, even if the defendant has been free for years.
 
darwinpolice
1 hour ago  

Two16: Absolute narcissistic-psychopath.


I agree, anyone who would write an editorial for Insider is definitely a psychotic narcissist.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones
1 hour ago  
Marry, F*ck, Kill: Amanda Knox, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony.
 
mrmopar5287
1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, the great Italian legal system.  If they don't like the outcome of a trial, they just have it again, even if the defendant has been free for years.


Lots of DAs here in the US would love to be able to appeal acquittals and have second, third, or fourth trials.
 
raerae1980
1 hour ago  
Yinz should read The Monster of Florence.  It's about a serial killer who terrorized the city.   It's really good, and sheds some light on the Italian justice system, as prosecutors went after the author of this book, Douglas Preston.  They also discuss Amanda Knox's trial, and just how awful the whole prosecution team were.

https://www.amazon.com/Monster-Florence-Douglas-Preston/dp/1455573825
 
raerae1980
57 minutes ago  
And no, I don't believe Amanda killed those folks.
 
steklo
56 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Casey Anthony.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge
53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
52 minutes ago  
Did  you guiys read the article that Know is referencing about a spoiled NYU student whining about her semester abroad in Florence?

Who the hell hates being in Florence? It's one of the most beautiful cities in the world, there's gelato, there's gorgeous Italian men, there's a treasure trove of Renaissance art. It's an opportunity to learn to speak Italian and because Europe is so compact you can travel to multiple cities during your semesters there. Some people are just beyond help.
 
Two16
51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah, the great Italian legal system.  If they don't like the outcome of a trial, they just have it again, even if the defendant has been free for years.


You can fix her.
 
mrmopar5287
50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Yinz should read The Monster of Florence.  It's about a serial killer who terrorized the city.   It's really good, and sheds some light on the Italian justice system, as prosecutors went after the author of this book, Douglas Preston.  They also discuss Amanda Knox's trial, and just how awful the whole prosecution team were.

https://www.amazon.com/Monster-Florence-Douglas-Preston/dp/1455573825


Tabloid journalism just tore her to shreds and crammed sex stuff into the trial.

My favorite piece of shiat tabloid story was the HORROR of how she went shopping for sexy underwear after the murder. Reality is she bought new underwear because her apartment was sealed by police and they wouldn't give her any of her clothing.
 
Super Chronic
49 minutes ago  

Two16: Absolute narcissistic-psychopath.


Wait, there's actually someone who isn't an Italian prosecutor who still believes she committed those murders?
 
Ezo5000
48 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Marry, F*ck, Kill: Amanda Knox, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony.


Easy
Marry: Knox
fark: Arias
Kill: Anthony
 
Senseless_drivel
47 minutes ago  
Did anything ever happen to the investigator or prosecutor that made up his version of what happened the night of the murder to make Knox appear guilty?
 
hailstorm
47 minutes ago  

Two16: Absolute narcissistic-psychopath.


Who?
 
Super Chronic
46 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Marry, F*ck, Kill: Amanda Knox, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony.


This feels pretty easy.

Marry Amanda. You know, the one who didn't actually kill someone. Feeling pretty safe in my bed there.

Fark Casey. She probably couldn't hurt anyone her own size, and let's face it, she knows how to party.

Kill Jodi. You cannot turn your back on her under any circumstances.
 
Someone Else's Alt
45 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Did anything ever happen to the investigator or prosecutor that made up his version of what happened the night of the murder to make Knox appear guilty?


Promotion?
 
Jake Havechek
44 minutes ago  
They figured any American would pay enormous fines or bribes to officials to avoid prison abroad. Instead she was acquitted because the trial made the OJ trial look professional. Typical Euro trash.
 
psychosis_inducing
43 minutes ago  

Ezo5000: Earthworm Jim Jones: Marry, F*ck, Kill: Amanda Knox, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony.

Easy
Marry: Knox
fark: Arias
Kill: Anthony


I always preferred "Shoot, Screw, or Marry." It has better alliteration.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse
42 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Marry, F*ck, Kill: Amanda Knox, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony.


Yes
 
Natalie Portmanteau
40 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Earthworm Jim Jones: Marry, F*ck, Kill: Amanda Knox, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony.

This feels pretty easy.

Marry Amanda. You know, the one who didn't actually kill someone. Feeling pretty safe in my bed there.

Fark Casey. She probably couldn't hurt anyone her own size, and let's face it, she knows how to party.

Kill Jodi. You cannot turn your back on her under any circumstances.


This is the correct answer.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
40 minutes ago  
Monica Lewinsky needs to step up her troll game.
 
daveb0rg
38 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Dames don't like it when you call 'em broads.


lol came here to make a similar joke.
 
olorin604
38 minutes ago  
"As a journalism and international-relations major"

Please for the love of god, find another major. You wrote a long ass whinefest about how you are bad at new experiences with international culture.
 
too_amuzed
37 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Marry, F*ck, Kill: Amanda Knox, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony.


I've heard on Fark that one should never stick their dick in crazy.  Arias is like the mothership of crazy.
 
RoboZombie
35 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Did  you guiys read the article that Know is referencing about a spoiled NYU student whining about her semester abroad in Florence?

Who the hell hates being in Florence? It's one of the most beautiful cities in the world, there's gelato, there's gorgeous Italian men, there's a treasure trove of Renaissance art. It's an opportunity to learn to speak Italian and because Europe is so compact you can travel to multiple cities during your semesters there. Some people are just beyond help.


Agreed. I spent a year in West Germany as a college exchange student. Right before the wall came down!!! Anyway, it was tough sometimes. My German was NOT great, but what a freaking crybaby! One semester in Florence? I had a German winter. And I'm from California!
Why the gel is she studying international relations if she cannot handle living in another culture for 3 GotDAMN months? Sure it's not exactly like being home, but FFS sake, it's not like you were in China or west Africa
 
The_Sponge
35 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Did  you guiys read the article that Know is referencing about a spoiled NYU student whining about her semester abroad in Florence?

Who the hell hates being in Florence? It's one of the most beautiful cities in the world, there's gelato, there's gorgeous Italian men, there's a treasure trove of Renaissance art. It's an opportunity to learn to speak Italian and because Europe is so compact you can travel to multiple cities during your semesters there. Some people are just beyond help.


When I was in college, they offered three overseas programs....London, Florence, and Heidelberg.  Since I took German in high school, I applied for Heidelberg.  Unfortunately, I was not accepted....probably because I mentioned that I had lived overseas as a kid....they probably gave priority to students who have not left the country.

Oh well.  On the bright side, I have been able to take some amazing European trips in my 30s and 40s...and thankfully I never had to stay in a hostel due to budget concerns.

Side note:

For my alma mater's Florence program, it always seemed like only attractive students were selected.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
33 minutes ago  
I noticed that whenever I study abroad I tend to linger on the bewbs.
 
flucto
33 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought it was "always stick your dick in crazy." This explains so much.
 
hinten
31 minutes ago  
Fellon should shut up?
 
leviosaurus
31 minutes ago  

raerae1980: And no, I don't believe Amanda killed those folks.


Amanda is a friend of a friend, I've heard some things. She didn't kill those people.
 
The_Sponge
29 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: raerae1980: And no, I don't believe Amanda killed those folks.

Amanda is a friend of a friend, I've heard some things. She didn't kill those people.


Amanda went to UW.
Ted Bundy went to UW.

Checkmate!

/Kidding.
//Been a Huksy fan since first grade.
 
Felgraf
28 minutes ago  

Two16: Absolute narcissistic-psychopath.


Being able to make light of the absolute batshiat insanity she had to deal with does not mean that.

Or do you BELIEVE the prosecutor's claim that it was all part of a secret satanic ritual?
 
mrmopar5287
28 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Did anything ever happen to the investigator or prosecutor that made up his version of what happened the night of the murder to make Knox appear guilty?


Why would anything happen? Prosecutors get to say basically anything in court to make up a story about how someone is guilty of a crime.
 
vilesithknight
28 minutes ago  
I read this article up to the part where she said the locals hated her, so she wore clothes that she specifically said would make them dislike her more, and goes on with her premise of "Why are they so mean???"

Yeaaaaah okay. It was just one freaking semester of your life and it didn't turn out to be the mythical fantasy you envisioned, cry me a freaking river. You're hot, blonde, and soon to be a college graduate. You are going to have a better life overall then most if you don't fark it up. Grow up already.
 
Uncle Pooky
28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Super Chronic: Earthworm Jim Jones: Marry, F*ck, Kill: Amanda Knox, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony.

This feels pretty easy.

Marry Amanda. You know, the one who didn't actually kill someone. Feeling pretty safe in my bed there.

Fark Casey. She probably couldn't hurt anyone her own size, and let's face it, she knows how to party.

Kill Jodi. You cannot turn your back on her under any circumstances.

This is the correct answer.


Agreed. Casey's got a look about her that I'm into.

I have issues.
 
The_Sponge
25 minutes ago  

olorin604: "As a journalism and international-relations major"

Please for the love of god, find another major. You wrote a long ass whinefest about how you are bad at new experiences with international culture.


Seriously.  And she wished she was in New York while studying in Florence?  What the f*ck?  That is "wanting to have your cake and eat it too" on steroids.  Yeesh.
 
palelizard
25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Earthworm Jim Jones: Marry, F*ck, Kill: Amanda Knox, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony.

This feels pretty easy.

Marry Amanda. You know, the one who didn't actually kill someone. Feeling pretty safe in my bed there.

Fark Casey. She probably couldn't hurt anyone her own size, and let's face it, she knows how to party.

Kill Jodi. You cannot turn your back on her under any circumstances.


Yep.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse
25 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: big pig peaches: Dames don't like it when you call 'em broads.

lol came here to make a similar joke.


Counterpoint: When Frank called a woman a "classy broad", it was a huge compliment.
 
