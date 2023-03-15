 Skip to content
(CNN)   Free diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake, surprised to find Credit Suisse share price already there   (cnn.com) divider line
8
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Emphasis on free, I guess.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But did he do it with style?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/high-fashion
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
in the USA he would have found three cars with skeletons
 
frankb00th
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mes hommages for the headline, subby
🤤
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this is a no wetsuit, frozen lake record, since the freedive record is 150m?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Significant shrinkage, Jerry!
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun

But did he do it with style?

Very chic!

What'cha going to do with the money?
 
