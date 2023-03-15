Fark NotNewsletter: The top NotNewsletter for sea monsters and Sleestak

|
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Last week was quite eventful. Originally I'd planned to head down to Savannah for a biking trip with some friends of mine from up north. They live in a much colder region and were dying to ride outside somewhere warmer. Savannah seemed to fit the bill.
The Friday before the trip, Kentucky got hit by a land hurricane. That's not an official term but we had 75 mph winds for three straight hours, which is pretty much like being in a category 1 hurricane. We don't get winds like that, the previous record high for a single wind gust was 65 mph. Central Kentucky in particular got hammered - half of Lexington lost power. It seemed like every other road was closed due to debris.
And the power went out. In previous windstorms it took several days to restore power. I couldn't leave my family during all that. However our general plan for power outages is to just get the hell out of there. So we decided to have an early Spring Break trip.
While I enjoyed the trip to Savannah, the cycling environment is pretty bad. Main problem being there don't appear to be any side roads within 50 miles of the place. That's no exaggeration, we actually went out that far on rides. Add to that a ton of truck traffic heading in and out of the port, and it makes for some super iffy riding. We asked a local bike shop where we might find some decent riding conditions and they said literally nowhere. Anyhow the actual city was great, I had no idea how well Savannah was doing these days. One gauge of how well a city is doing is how many cranes there are, and there are cranes everywhere.
Thursday at 4 p.m. it's the Fark News Livestream with pretty much the whole crew I think. We're discussing Chuck Tingle and Nickelback, plus an update on Florida's seaweed blob attack. I'm still looking for our Santos of the Week feature article, so if anyone's got one handy, if you could post it in the comments I'd be much obliged.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Ivo Shandor thought a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight was being panicky over nothing
bighairyguy revealed topics of episodes of Jeremy Renner's upcoming show, "Rennervations"
Flab was insulted and appalled by tsjonesosu's suggestion for a solution to the clusterfark that streaming TV has become
AstroJesus told us how to stay safe while ingesting the TikTok-trending "borg" drink
Farking Clown Shoes reacted to potentially offensive content in R.L. Stine's books being edited without the author's involvement
BigMax helpfully suggested possible names for a topless cannabis dispensary
derpes_simplex figured out why a group of thieves stole six Dodge Challenger Hellcats from a Kentucky dealership
DRTFA decided to start quoting Elon Musk
foo monkey had a better idea than renting a billboard to claim to be "Wisconsin's #1 Eligible Bachelor"
Nick Nostril recognized a MiG-15 that had its cockpit roof fly off during an air show
Smart:
hardinparamedic discussed why a Mexican drug cartel apologized and turned over their members who killed two Americans
Martian_Astronomer had an idea in case a streaming service does something weird to something you like
vilesithknight talked about borrowing a bunch of cool stuff
mongbiohazard revealed what it takes to love a homeowner association
Wenchmaster discussed a WWII submarine that was lost at sea in 1944 being found last month
Circusdog320 took a photo of Jupiter and Venus hanging out together
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Beating the odds
Smart: hubiestubert's heart kept trying to explode
Funny: Unobtanium's brother obtainiumed some pig parts
Politics Funny:
Devolving_Spud came up with a song for Ron DeSantis' next campaign commercial
Needlessly Complicated remarked on someone giving paper snowflakes that say "fascist" to Ron DeSantis and Kim Reynolds
OldRod imagined DeSantis as a fighter pilot
North_Central_Positronics had a question for a man who went to a school board meeting dressed as Julius Caesar
WickerNipple had a colorful way of describing a white nationalist group's logo
Politics Smart:
GardenWeasel had an idea of the people Rep. Alex Mooney was saying are getting paid $100,000 a year to not work
BizarreMan wanted the cause of inflation to be looked into
hugram examined Donald Trump's claims about the origins of COVID-19
NewportBarGuy analyzed Tucker Carlson and his motives
yohohogreengiant discussed Mexican drug cartel violence
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Octafrye knew who brought the firefighters to the museum
Yammering_Splat_Vector created an unholy masterpiece of meat
rnatalie found a bug riding the bus
kabloink managed to actually make this mystery meat look edible
sl4psh0t would've preferred cockroaches served in a cannister
Yammering_Splat_Vector's magic bus broke down
kabloink figured Fluffy would eat it
Snubnose didn't let anyone go to waste
kabloink gave this royal stag a royal sidekick
Stephen_Falken modified a pagoda
Farktography theme: Closeups
This one was a tie between Herb Utsmelz's antique pocket watch and gregscott's satanic hummingbird
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
California sheriff to residents: Please stop calling 911 on Jupiter and Venus. We can't even shoot that high
Two planes bump wings at Logan Airport. Before the pandemic they would have just shaken hands
Instead of office chair, dog bed contained bobcat. Would not order again
Russian state TV host claims Great Britain is forced to eat squirrels because of high Ukraine military aid costs. That is of course ridiculous. They eat squirrels because of Brexit
Podcasters In Coffee Shops Getting Cars
Better to wear it this week than next
I'm from the government and I'm here to help figure out who vandalized the sign
Subby has heard of "someone living rent-free in somebody's head", but he thought it's just a figure of speech
Hong Kong's Cathay posts $834 million loss. Ack
Apparently the UK has a National Food Crime Unit, which must be the busiest organization on the planet
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where we learned rain frogs don't have a tadpole stage, they just hatch into little froglets - yet are still considered "amphibians". On the Quiz itself, this week's winner with a perfect score of 1100 is unsurprisingly "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which will be joined in the 1000 club afterparty by Blackstone, who scored 1036, coscausticevil with a score of 1025, and Captain Orr who made 1015. Denjiro also gets a mention with 987, as does Joelogon with a score of 933.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which organization was working towards getting in on that sweet sports betting money. Only 43% of quiztakers knew that it was the WWE who thinks people will bet on actual fixed fights, with accounting firm Ernst & Young certifying the secrecy of the script and the wrestlers not knowing the outcome until just before the match. I mean, you can bet on the Academy Awards in NJ, IN, MI, and. beginning this year. LA, so apparently there are people who will gamble on stuff that's already decided. Regarding Major League Eating, NJ, CO, and NH all allow betting on the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest as of last year.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which candy is no longer "Swiss enough" to bear the image of The Matterhorn, as they were moving some production to Bratislava (insert Eurotrip joke here). 90% of quiztakers knew Tobelerone was now considered about as Swiss as the cheese Americans put on their mushroom and Swiss burgers. They've announced they'll be replacing the image with a "generic mountain", but I think they're missing an excellent marketing opportunity - put different famous mountains from around the world on various wrappers, like a collectible series, and then snub The Matterhorn.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the best-selling 12" single of all time. Only 51% of quiztakers knew that 1983's "Blue Monday" was a hit by 80's synth-pop band New Order, the band formed by former members of Joy Division following the death of lead singer Ian Curtis. The advantages of the wide dynamic range of 12" singles made them popular among DJs, and this was definitely a song you'd hear at any respectable dance club in any big city around the world. As consumers were in the process of switching to cassettes, there was never again the perfect market conditions for this format to be the success that this one was. One more bit of trivia - production costs were so high for the die-cut "floppy disk" sleeve of "Blue Monday" that the record company actually lost money on the initial issue.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which song lyrics Disney had finally got around to cutting from the Disneyland Magic Happens Parade. 88% of quiztakers knew that Disney finally decided that it was time for "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" to go. They've understandably kept "Song of the South" itself buried in a vault somewhere next to Walt's frozen head and swear it will never see the light of day (unlike Walt's frozen head) but they've kept this song from the movie around because its lyrics and subject matter aren't really objectionable - it's just what it was written for. And it's still on Disney's official channel on Apple Music if you do want to hear it.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
