(WKBW Buffalo)   Priest named Popadick placed on leave by Buffalo diocese after...well let's just say the headline kinda writes itself. Last line of the article will make you question whether it's real, however   (wkbw.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gene Masseth
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter Popadick?

Edward D. Head?

Is someone pranking the news guys?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OldRod: Peter Popadick?

Edward D. Head?

Is someone pranking the news guys?


Says Farker "OldRod."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: OldRod: Peter Popadick?

Edward D. Head?

Is someone pranking the news guys?

Says Farker "OldRod."


Touché
 
dpcotta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
at this point I kind of have to wonder if there is any religious leader who's NOT in it specifically for the...well you know
 
shill1253
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dpcotta: at this point I kind of have to wonder if there is any religious leader who's NOT in it specifically for the...well you know


Money?
 
dkimball
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sum Ting Wong with these guys
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm hoping this will be a Hallmark special of the month. It just writes itself.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ed D. Head.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This can't be real.
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As, c'mon already. That's lazier parody writing than my lame BS on this site.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: OldRod: Peter Popadick?

Edward D. Head?

Is someone pranking the news guys?

Says Farker "OldRod."


Judging a person by their fark handle isn't fair
 
LF1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LOVE Eddie the Head!

Up the Irons!

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://cdn.apollo.audio/one/media/633e/f325/08a0/cb05/40cc/3535/eddie-the-head-through-the-years-future-past.jpg?quality=80&format=jpg&crop=0,4,558,996&resize=crop
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Will be replaced by Cardinal Bofa.

Bofa Deeznuts
 
proteus_b
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"...Previously named in lawsuit"  --- well that explains why they called him Popadick. I wonder what he had been named at birth.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Placing him on leave is punishment how?  What does a priest actually do for a living?  Oh no, he can't wander aimlessly around a church!
 
lefty248
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another pedophile priest. Imagine that, they reinstated him after previous allegations. The catholic cult is nothing but a criminal organization masquerading as a religion. And the rubes keep sending their children to be abused.
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Archbishop Ballsandcock ?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm going to hell.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Ted Head" has a nice ring to it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Father Poppadick worked for Bishop Head?  I'm guessing his job involved flogging the bishop.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No drag queens anywhere in sight.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse, you'll never believe what happened this one time at Bible Camp...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Psychopusher: OldRod: Peter Popadick?

Edward D. Head?

Is someone pranking the news guys?

Says Farker "OldRod."

Judging a person by their fark handle isn't fair


Are you saying you're not the sexiest of all brined deli meats?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lefty248: Another pedophile priest. Imagine that, they reinstated him after previous allegations. The catholic cult is nothing but a criminal organization masquerading as a religion. And the rubes keep sending their children to be abused.


At least he did not read to children.
 
lefty248
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: No drag queens anywhere in sight.


Priests do wear silly costumes.
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: Psychopusher: OldRod: Peter Popadick?

Edward D. Head?

Is someone pranking the news guys?

Says Farker "OldRod."

Touché


Yes, that's what he's accused of.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pert: OldRod: Psychopusher: OldRod: Peter Popadick?

Edward D. Head?

Is someone pranking the news guys?

Says Farker "OldRod."

Touché

Yes, that's what he's accused of.


Score.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Dear Penthouse Boys Life, you'll never believe what happened this one time at Bible Camp...


FTFY
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Popeadick?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Popadick serves as the pastor of St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Cheektowaga.

Out of context, if you told me that was a sentence from a real news story I wouldn't believe you.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the diocese said, "based on the information available at this time and the refusal of the complainant to cooperate in an independent investigation, it is unable to substantiate the allegations of sexual abuse of a minor" against the pastor.

"Your traumatized kid wouldn't talk to our slimy inquisitor to help us bury this story, so we're just going to ignore this whole thing."
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Psychopusher: OldRod: Peter Popadick?

Edward D. Head?

Is someone pranking the news guys?

Says Farker "OldRod."

Judging a person by their fark handle isn't fair


THANK YOU
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lefty248: Another pedophile priest. Imagine that, they reinstated him after previous allegations. The catholic cult is nothing but a criminal organization masquerading as a religion. And the rubes keep sending their children to be abused.


When someone says "I'm Catholic" I lose most human respect I would have otherwise given them. Because to still be a Catholic today you have to ignore the fact that the Catholic church is raping and murdering children on an industrial scale - today. Not in history, today. NOW.

Every few years we find out after the fact about some new systemic rape and murder of children that the Catholic church has been covering up for decades, gaslighting the survivors, lobbying to weaken sexual abuse protections, all while protecting the perpetrators. This pattern has been repeating about as far back in history as you can look. It's been going on for centuries, and there has been absolutely nothing done to stop them. So there is every reason to think it still continues, you'd have to be willfully ignorant to believe otherwise.

I'm no fan of religion in general, but there are MANY OTHER OPTIONS. Even other options to remain Christian. If you want to worship Jesus you don't have to do it within the Catholic church. When someone still chooses to do so it says something pretty farking awful about that person.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
More than one day, every day, of every year, a church employee gets accused of sexual misconduct, almost always involving a minor.

When are our state governors going to do something about banning preaching Christianity in front of minors?
 
EasilyDistracted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Darn.....submitted with a different headline, from a different source.  The best I can hope for now is a repeat from an inattentive moderator.
 
