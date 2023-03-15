 Skip to content
(Twitter)   New 911 Memorial at the Fireman's Museum in New Bern, NC looks more like a 'hose', in a manner of speaking   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
makerofbadjokes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big Dick Firemen's Hose Energy
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I'll never forget that.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That'll put out a fire in a hurry.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ThatsAPenis.gif
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A bit of chiseling and sunglasses and it's Cousin It
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The new 911 Memorial at the Fireman's Museum in New Bern, NC


I've gotta ask, why is there a memorial for this in North Carolina, and why 22 years later?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The weird thing is that it's a fountain
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's a penis. Good on you NC.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, the fireman is very magical.  If you rub his helmet, he spits in your eye!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oooowwww, sick Bern.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yep half ass job done of inspecting before approval to go from the small scale model to final product.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coit Tower already did it
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like a tower of mashed potatoes wearing a bowler hat.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the exact market I want on my grave!  It's beautiful!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: The new 911 Memorial at the Fireman's Museum in New Bern, NC


I've gotta ask, why is there a memorial for this in North Carolina, and why 22 years later?


Because getting funding for a penis monument was probably a nonstarter.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like it's sunning its perineum
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
penis
oh, penis
penis if you will
be a monument up on that there hill
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should have used that money on something else, is what I'm getting out of this.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That certainly was a dick move.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my cousin still live down there I would really give her some crap over this
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing!
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never forget 9/11. The day the Germans bombed the Titanic at Pearl Harbor.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis heads kind of look like firefighter helmets. News at 9 and 11.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: The new 911 Memorial at the Fireman's Museum in New Bern, NC


I've gotta ask, why is there a memorial for this in North Carolina, and why 22 years later?


There is one in San Antonio.  🤷‍♂
 
harlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Coit Tower already did it


Lillie Coit really loved those firefighters :)
 
vestona22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it supposed to be.  'Cause I simply can't tell.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax, it was a mix-up. Itshould have been delivered to the NC GOP HQ
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: I'll never forget 9/11. The day the Germans bombed the Titanic at Pearl Harbor.


Naaaa. It was American immigrants stormed the Alamo freeing Texas from Mexycons.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the Weenery tag blown up by nano-Thermite?
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than "Crying Pussy"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might feel a Berning sensation
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean i get 9/11 was a big changing moment, but other than jingoism, what can the connection to some rando town in NC be?

I mean my town lost like 2 dozen people in 9/11.

We put in a bench.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: chewd: I'll never forget 9/11. The day the Germans bombed the Titanic at Pearl Harbor.

Naaaa. It was American immigrants stormed the Alamo freeing Texas from Mexycons.


They didn't "storm" anything.  That was a typical day, normal tourist activities.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's fine. The Saudis were and are big dicks.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a positive note, at least that statue doesn't have Peyronie's disease.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorisSimon: Better than "Crying Pussy"

[Fark user image 683x1024]


"Weeping Sore"?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: I'll never forget 9/11. The day the Germans bombed the Titanic at Pearl Harbor.


Were you rolling?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fireman is very magical.  If you rub it's helmet, it spits in your eye. -- Eric Cartman, Season 2, Episode 4: Ike's Wee Wee.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: I mean i get 9/11 was a big changing moment, but other than jingoism, what can the connection to some rando town in NC be?

I mean my town lost like 2 dozen people in 9/11.

We put in a bench.


The real lessons were never learned.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorisSimon: Better than "Crying Pussy"

[Fark user image 683x1024]


Its actually a pretty touching monument. There is something to say about how its located and a few other things about it.....but......insert freudian comment here.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDK, the WTC attack was really a dick move, both conspiracy theorists and realists can collude on this.

/just nobody agrees on who was in the dick charge, of the dicks flying the planes.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: LineNoise: I mean i get 9/11 was a big changing moment, but other than jingoism, what can the connection to some rando town in NC be?

I mean my town lost like 2 dozen people in 9/11.

We put in a bench.

The real lessons were never learned.


true story. Where they put it is where people go sledding, and i have watched more than one kid plow into the thing.

The pain from 9/11 truly never ends.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis should use it as a podium from which to announce his presidential campaign.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly an American with their fetish for male genital mutilation.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: whidbey: LineNoise: I mean i get 9/11 was a big changing moment, but other than jingoism, what can the connection to some rando town in NC be?

I mean my town lost like 2 dozen people in 9/11.

We put in a bench.

The real lessons were never learned.

true story. Where they put it is where people go sledding, and i have watched more than one kid plow into the thing.

The pain from 9/11 truly never ends.


A 2nd sledding kid has hiat the monument...
 
hobnail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: BorisSimon: Better than "Crying Pussy"

[Fark user image 683x1024]

"Weeping Sore"?


Axe wound.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorisSimon: Better than "Crying Pussy"

[Fark user image 683x1024]


Are these the same image?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trinity test site tower.....
 
