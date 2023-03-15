 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Bangles, Toto Coelo, and Lene Lovich. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
programming note: prolly not in the thread today. queued up a better than average church service though. which will hopefully not get preempted by italo disco. or sportsball. i think the men made the nit so who knows what that will look like.

also, i'm a little bit miffed that i'm in washington state-adjacent and can't make the church show on friday. a shame to be so close but so far.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good afternoon, all; came in early (Early early), and I now listen to Klezmer music. Klezmer music is cool.

Doubt it? Try this punky German Klezmer, over here:
EP Fruit of Life by Knoblauch Klezmer Band
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hello all! Ready for the Church Service with recently revived awe and admiration from seeing them live.

socalnewwaver: i'm in washington state-adjacent


You and djslowdive carpooled? Tsk, tsk, you shoulda stopped by Death Guild Monday night... they played Sonic Supernova pick Kid Moxie, along with a whole lotta penguin.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


So glad you are back!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: So glad you are back!


Thanks!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
May well be late to this party. Still building a kitchen at the moment
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: May well be late to this party. Still building a kitchen at the moment


A kitchen is a nice thing to have in a home.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This guy won the Ticketmaster lottery and got 4 tickets to the Cure show in Miami on July 1.
 
