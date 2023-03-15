 Skip to content
(CTV News)   SPCA says buying kittens from strangers in a parking lot might be shady. Unlike all other things you buy from a stranger in a parking lot which are totally legit   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm shocked someone would be selling pussy in a Walmart parking lot
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the best tamales I have ever had, I bought in a Home Depot parking lot
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Big Bang Theory:Sheldon giving cats and 20 dollars
Youtube quoCBCD7KEs
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the best kitty ever at the shelter. She was such a sweet little thing. Five dollars all fixed and chipped. (they were having a special)
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: One of the best tamales I have ever had, I bought in a Home Depot parking lot


"What happens to the unsold kittens?"
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Lucky Stu: One of the best tamales I have ever had, I bought in a Home Depot parking lot

"What happens to the unsold kittens?"


BLUE LIGHT SPECIAL
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I limit my shady parking lot purchases to girl scout cookies.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One time I did a book deal in a drug store parking lot.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, you got kittens and puppies from a box in a shopping cart in front of the grocery store.  If there was still a cute one when grandma was done shopping, you got a new pet.
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Other than concert parking lots
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I once bought weed in a parking lot and it turned out the bag was laced with liquid ketamine

That was an interesting night
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You got a problem with people selling stuff in parking lots?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I'm shocked someone would be selling pussy in a Walmart parking lot


Why? Did your mom usually work more upscale parking lots, like Target?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh, I've only ever given away kittens in a parking lot (well, not in the lot, but in front of a grocery store)

Took about a hour to rehome 5 of 'em after a preggers cat adopted us.

CSBish - manager of the Publix came out to biatch at me, she ended up taking the last kitten instead.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I'm shocked someone would be selling pussy in a Walmart parking lot


You win.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fisty Bum: [preview.redd.it image 402x395]


How did I miss this before I posted Ricky selling meat?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: [i.pinimg.com image 850x561]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Buying" yes. Free kittens in a parking lot, of course. If you're dumb enough to actually pay for a patio kitten because someone says "Oh yeah, this a pedigreed Maine Coon Persian, only $50!" then you deserve to have the little monster horking on your carpet.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CSB - I bought a 12" Pioneer subwoofer and an amp from a van in a strip mall parking lot in Florida - roughly 30 years ago. I've been using them (and the extra matching 12" sub I got years later) since then, and only stopped about a year or two ago when I got rid of my Accord (where they'd been in the trunk) for a Honda Fit.

/I put a spare tire sub in the Fit
//love it so much
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who the hell pays for a cat, free ones are all over the place.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: One of the best tamales I have ever had, I bought in a Home Depot parking lot


One thing I miss about CA is the Tamale Lady.  Just about everywhere I lived, there'd be a woman who came by every week or two selling tamales.

Best fish tacos I ever had were cooked up in a plywood shack on the side of the road in Guerrero Negro.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I limit my shady parking lot purchases to girl scout cookies.


Yeah, but the price per box is more like being robbed.  Worth it tho.

/mmmmm thinnnnn minnnnts.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I once bought weed in a parking lot and it turned out the bag was laced with liquid ketamine

That was an interesting night


My BF was sold some "cocaine" that turned out to be PCP. That an interesting couple of days.
 
pirviii
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A free cat isn't free.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jtown: Lucky Stu: One of the best tamales I have ever had, I bought in a Home Depot parking lot

One thing I miss about CA is the Tamale Lady.  Just about everywhere I lived, there'd be a woman who came by every week or two selling tamales.

Best fish tacos I ever had were cooked up in a plywood shack on the side of the road in Guerrero Negro.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wanted to get a Human Soc puppy. But they wanted to 'inspect the house'..and frankley fark that shait.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: Who the hell pays for a cat, free ones are all over the place.


3.75 years ago a tiny black kitten wandered into my backyard and took over the house. She was my Dad's constant companion until he passed away at the beginning of this year and is still missing him.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
who the hell buys cats?

target practice?
 
Gramma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jtown: Lucky Stu: One of the best tamales I have ever had, I bought in a Home Depot parking lot

One thing I miss about CA is the Tamale Lady.  Just about everywhere I lived, there'd be a woman who came by every week or two selling tamales.

Best fish tacos I ever had were cooked up in a plywood shack on the side of the road in Guerrero Negro.


We had tamale ladies in TX, too.  After those, store-bought ones taste like cardboard.
 
Gramma
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Buying" yes. Free kittens in a parking lot, of course. If you're dumb enough to actually pay for a patio kitten because someone says "Oh yeah, this a pedigreed Maine Coon Persian, only $50!" then you deserve to have the little monster horking on your carpet.


Got a free puppy one time.  He was a wonderful dog.  I've had dogs all my life and he was by far my favorite.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: pastramithemosterotic: [i.pinimg.com image 850x561]

[Fark user image 375x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: I wanted to get a Human Soc puppy. But they wanted to 'inspect the house'..and frankley fark that shait.


Years ago i briefly entertained the idea of adopting an ex-racing greyhound. A girl i knew had one, and he was the coolest dog ever.

The hoops i had to jump through for those folks (and i get it, apparently there is a demand, and sometimes for shady purposes) were nuts. I'm talking a visit, financial statements to prove i could care for it, letters of recomendation, paperwork from the vet from my last dog.....

As we were nearing the end of the process a friends dog got over his fence and knocked up the neighbors dog, so, well, free dog.

Puppy we just got, i spent a year going through rescues (every single one was shady and basically crazy woman who would drive down to north carolina and get a litter of puppies on the weekend and charge you for her time) or, "well, his isn't MOSTLY pitbull" (know some awesome pitts, i have a kid, i want my dog to be able to be off leash at time, you will get money if you sue me, and i'm not rolling those dice with a dog i don't know for sure the story from day 1), so we eventually went through a breeder.

We actually had to involve our lawyer in going over some of the paperwork. There was some big hullabaloo over a tick treatment that my vet and breeder disagreed with.

Just get your pets fixed if you aren't an actual recognized breeder, and the pet in question isn't an excellent example of the breed. If you can't afford a few bills to have a pet, you sure as hell can't afford to care for it long term.
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Buying" yes. Free kittens in a parking lot, of course. If you're dumb enough to actually pay for a patio kitten because someone says "Oh yeah, this a pedigreed Maine Coon Persian, only $50!" then you deserve to have the little monster horking on your carpet.


I've had a few cats. The only time I've had trouble with them bringing emesis was when they were either very stressed, or had fatal liver problems.

Why are you stressing out your cats, Gyrfalcon?
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB but I saw a lady with a car full of kittens just crawling all over the inside of her car a few weeks ago while we were both getting gas. She asked if I wanted one and I said sure. She handed me a cute little tabby.

I named him Spork.

Random gas station visit is definitely the weirdest way I have acquired a pet.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gramma: jtown: Lucky Stu: One of the best tamales I have ever had, I bought in a Home Depot parking lot

One thing I miss about CA is the Tamale Lady.  Just about everywhere I lived, there'd be a woman who came by every week or two selling tamales.

Best fish tacos I ever had were cooked up in a plywood shack on the side of the road in Guerrero Negro.

We had tamale ladies in TX, too.  After those, store-bought ones taste like cardboard.



There is a "Burrito lady" that frequents the El Paso train station...When the Amtrak stops there,
they announce over the P.A. system where she is along the platform..


Her burritos are only ok..But for the coach passengers it's really nice to get a cheap hot meal..
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

optikeye: I wanted to get a Human Soc puppy. But they wanted to 'inspect the house'..and frankley fark that shait.


But i honestly do think that is fair if you are trying to responsibly rehome a dog. In fact we had one dog from a rescue that i just wanted to see on neutral territory and offered for them to come to our house, and they said no.

Its basically, "ok, you pick up after yourself, don't live in a cardboard box, and aren't trying to adopt a dog into a 1 bedroom apartment with 5 people living in it" which is reasonable, because if you can't care for the dog, you just wasted everyone's time.
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The best deals on groceries are in parking lots!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

optikeye: I wanted to get a Human Soc puppy. But they wanted to 'inspect the house'..and frankley fark that shait.


I wanted to adopt from a rescue and they not only wanted to inspect the house, they wanted me to sign a contract that said they could show up unannounced at my house at any time and do an inspection.  Also a fark that shiat, moment.
 
