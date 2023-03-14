 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Mall in Duluth collapses from heavy snow. Thankfully no one shops at the mall these days, so there are no reported injuries   (twincities.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Health care, Minnesota, Public relations, The News Tribune, Duluth, Minnesota, Scott Skar, Snow, partial roof collapse  
posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2023 at 8:25 PM (1 hour ago)



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing to come out of Duluth, excluding stubby's mom

Low - Shame (Official Video)
Youtube AESrPcQRgc0
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was the collapse in "the newer portions of the mall were built to more demanding engineering standards." Or the old part that had experienced several failures before and only partially remediated.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally thinking something else when reading an article about roofies not able to handle 12 inches
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am in Duluth today so I was a little confused until I realized you meant the one in Minnesota
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, I figured farking Minnesota could handle 12" of snow.

Then I look at Duluth, and their HIGHEST snowfall month on average is December, with like 19". Meaning that they got 2/3 of their snowiest month in a single storm. Wow...
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A building in Duluth, Minnesota suffered a partial collapse ... under a mere foot of snow? Minnesota, a state pretty well known for heavy snowfall?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sole survivor of this mall catastrophe right out of a time machine:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mall is a farking dump.  The collapse is probably a net improvement.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
oh man, the Applebees?

Duluth surely must be in mourning having lost their hub of culture and entertainment.
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: A building in Duluth, Minnesota suffered a partial collapse ... under a mere foot of snow? Minnesota, a state pretty well known for heavy snowfall?


That's what I thought. Their highest snowfall month is December though, and the average total for that month is like 19 inches. The crazy part is that they basically average what I'm seeing this winter. I's a good winter, sure, but nothing spectacular. I seriously thought they got more than this, too.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where am I going to get my Spencer's gifts, Claire's earrings, Panda Express Chinese food and Cinnabons, eh?  Tell me that, no-compassion-mitter.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Malls are cheaply made, watch any dead mall video on YouTube, the roofs are one of the first things to go.
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Robin Sparkles "Let's Go to the Mall" (full version)
Youtube 9mJAsgIIfNM
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The entire collapsing nationwide network of debilitated and dying malls is necessary and should be subsidized as much as is needed to ensure there is an Auntie Ems selling hot dog pretzels in each one in perpetuity.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

natazha: So was the collapse in "the newer portions of the mall were built to more demanding engineering standards." Or the old part that had experienced several failures before and only partially remediated.


Who'd expect snow, in Duluth?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

berylman: The sole survivor of this mall catastrophe right out of a time machine:
[Fark user image image 275x183]


In MN that could be yesterday
 
