 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy) Video Guy who drank "about 3" margaritas at the airport winds up getting "about 100" views on the internet after this argument with the cops   (viewfromthewing.com) divider line
62
    More: Video, Advertising, Drink, Retail, Not safe for work, Resisting arrest, Credit card, Finance, Law  
•       •       •

1477 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2023 at 11:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the cops sure added to his buzz.  With a zap zap here and a zap zap there, here a zap, there a zap, everywhere a zap zap.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another link said the dude's flight was cancelled, which would explain why he was all riled up in the first place.

I also love the random dude who decided to try and jump in and help the cops. Ballsy move.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 margaritas at the airport? What was that, like $100
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got to stick with those yard long margaritas and wear a giant foam cowboy hat while you drink them so everyone knows what a fun person you are.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: 3 margaritas at the airport? What was that, like $100


Cheaper than fourteen beers at Chili's.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: 3 margaritas at the airport? What was that, like $100


The ultimate question is....Fark Name?
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the cops gave him 50,000 volts.

You're not kidding about the price of airport drinks.  Got a double rye on the rocks in Charlotte last month and it was close to $40.
 
NTidd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impressive, how many felonies was that?
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite part was where they let him go so they could taze him
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the dude in the flat brimmed hat.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be sentenced to 6 months of standing just outside airport security with a t-shirt that says "this is me" and has an arrow pointing to a video of this on a loop. It might discourage bad behavior by others who watch it or by him in the future.

You know, probably not, but, you know, it might.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the way the guy talks says Douchebro.
Should have tazed him at the bar when he ordered his drink blended.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When keepin' it douchebro goes wrong
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Well the cops sure added to his buzz.  With a zap zap here and a zap zap there, here a zap, there a zap, everywhere a zap zap.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Really loud guy, equally loud underwear.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me thinks he wont be flying for a while.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shostie:

I also love the random dude who decided to try and jump in and help the cops. Ballsy move.

I imagine this guy was looking on with a muted frustration

imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't fly a lot. Usually when visiting family/friends in Old Europe™. Recently had a 3 hr stopover in Seattle, had a few great IPAs (why yes, I'm a Cascadian), and made some great "friends". I absolutely love airport bars and the people you meet there. Definitely worth the price every so often.
As far as the video, yeah, they're all dicks.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public service announcement:

If you're recording video, PLEASE turn your phone sideways (horizontally) and KEEP THE SUBJECT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FRAME.

How is it that since 9/11 people think screaming and ranting at an airport will not result in negative consequences?  You paid $2,000 for a ticket?  Congratulations 🎉. Security and/or the police won't give two shats, and neither will anyone else.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Well the cops sure added to his buzz.  With a zap zap here and a zap zap there, here a zap, there a zap, everywhere a zap zap.


Shostie: Another link said the dude's flight was cancelled, which would explain why he was all riled up in the first place.

I also love the random dude who decided to try and jump in and help the cops. Ballsy move.


That old dude was old McDonald. He wanted his loudmouth chicken back.

/playing tough guy won't stop you from being arrested
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scissor hold on the cop's neck will probably turn into an attempted murder on an officer charge, then you consider they're probably federally deuptized to work in an airport .....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

You have died
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because raising your voice and getting more and more belligerent has always been a tried and true method to keep yourself from getting in trouble with the police.
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
White guy sagging pants...what a dope! (well, ANYONE with sagging pants)

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i'd bet money that guy has the gene for this.

We figured this out like a decade+ ago now. there is a gene that if activated in someone basically makes alcohol turn them into a belligerent anti-social fight starter.

more or less any fight picking drunk at a club probably has this gene and it won't matter where they are or who they are drinking with. They will be have this way, they will get antagonistic and basically push situations to a narrow minded chimp ladder rung with the rest of the chimps recognizing their top rung chimpness.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I had my suspicions why dude was just tased instead of shot in the back multiple times. The first frame of the video confirmed my suspocions.

/oh WHY didn't he just comply?!?
//must be mental illness
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, and everything about Doode McDouchecanoe screams "I drive a lifted truck from my dad's dealership"
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Public service announcement:

If you're recording video, PLEASE turn your phone sideways (horizontally) and KEEP THE SUBJECT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FRAME.

How is it that since 9/11 people think screaming and ranting at an airport will not result in negative consequences?  You paid $2,000 for a ticket?  Congratulations 🎉. Security and/or the police won't give two shats, and neither will anyone else.


While I generally agree....if I'm filming cops I'd want to be as discreet as possible. Holding the phone sideways is a dead giveaway.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Margaritas at the Mall
Youtube BamaU09AdGA

That's why you drink them at the mall
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Public service announcement:

If you're recording video, PLEASE turn your phone sideways (horizontally) and KEEP THE SUBJECT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FRAME.

How is it that since 9/11 people think screaming and ranting at an airport will not result in negative consequences?  You paid $2,000 for a ticket?  Congratulations 🎉. Security and/or the police won't give two shats, and neither will anyone else.


Where do you get the idea that 9/11 has anything to do with it?  People have been drunkenly flipping their shiat at airports for decades - i was in the travel industry at a rental car joint from 1990-1997.  I can't tell you how many times some drunk asshole would flip out on me when I refused to rent them a car.

Ah, the good old days.  It wasn't always men flipping out, I'd say a little less than half were women.  And there was the drunken husband and wife combos that were always a joy that made for great stories at the bar after work.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Public service announcement:

If you're recording video, PLEASE turn your phone sideways (horizontally) and KEEP THE SUBJECT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FRAME.

How is it that since 9/11 people think screaming and ranting at an airport will not result in negative consequences?  You paid $2,000 for a ticket?  Congratulations 🎉. Security and/or the police won't give two shats, and neither will anyone else.

While I generally agree....if I'm filming cops I'd want to be as discreet as possible. Holding the phone sideways is a dead giveaway.


Why?  You have every right to RECORD the police in a public space.  Doesn't matter if it hurts their feelings.
 
2headedboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm conflicted. On one hand, F the police for not understanding the meaning of deescalation. On the other hand, it's hilarious to watch a drunk bro-dude get tasered.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This dude lost all tough guy cred when he confessed to being drunk on the drink of choice of secretaries on vacation.

/"Yeah, muthafarker, I had a few passion fruit White Claws. You wanna fight about it?"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: I don't fly a lot. Usually when visiting family/friends in Old Europe™. Recently had a 3 hr stopover in Seattle, had a few great IPAs (why yes, I'm a Cascadian), and made some great "friends". I absolutely love airport bars and the people you meet there. Definitely worth the price every so often.
As far as the video, yeah, they're all dicks.


I'm glad you enjoyed your layover here...and it's a good thing you didn't have to go through security because TSA at Seatac SUCKS.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Public service announcement:

If you're recording video, PLEASE turn your phone sideways (horizontally) and KEEP THE SUBJECT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FRAME.

How is it that since 9/11 people think screaming and ranting at an airport will not result in negative consequences?  You paid $2,000 for a ticket?  Congratulations 🎉. Security and/or the police won't give two shats, and neither will anyone else.

Where do you get the idea that 9/11 has anything to do with it?  People have been drunkenly flipping their shiat at airports for decades - i was in the travel industry at a rental car joint from 1990-1997.  I can't tell you how many times some drunk asshole would flip out on me when I refused to rent them a car.

Ah, the good old days.  It wasn't always men flipping out, I'd say a little less than half were women.  And there was the drunken husband and wife combos that were always a joy that made for great stories at the bar after work.


A little incident happened on 9/11/01 which caused the general public to have very little patience with people flipping their shiat on airplanes or in airports.  There have been several incidents reported since that date where passengers have dealt with belligerent individuals rather than waiting them out.  I wonder why?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
PSA:

If you can, pre-funk/pre-game at a bar that is close to the airport.

/Glad we have flights out of Everett now.
//Usually hit my favorite bar before taking a ride share to Paine Field.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Shostie:

I also love the random dude who decided to try and jump in and help the cops. Ballsy move.

I imagine this guy was looking on with a muted frustration

[imgs.search.brave.com image 640x474] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If these chuckle f*cks get alcohol banned in airports, I'm going to be a little unsettled.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pinner: Just the way the guy talks says Douchebro.


That, and the hold'in up the pants crotch grab.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shy the hell would you want to be drunk on an airplane? That sounds like the most unpleasant experience ever. Getting high I might be able to understand.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall - Girl Drink Drunk
Youtube 8C4TGGtPzBU
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The tasing is so satisfying. I bet the assault and attempt to get the cops weapon will be glossed over, because he's white.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: If these chuckle f*cks get alcohol banned in airports, I'm going to be a little unsettled.



We already have buzzkills on Fark who want alcohol banned on flights.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Screaming 'Listen!' at a cop apparently does not work, good to know.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: BunchaRubes: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Public service announcement:

If you're recording video, PLEASE turn your phone sideways (horizontally) and KEEP THE SUBJECT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FRAME.

How is it that since 9/11 people think screaming and ranting at an airport will not result in negative consequences?  You paid $2,000 for a ticket?  Congratulations 🎉. Security and/or the police won't give two shats, and neither will anyone else.

Where do you get the idea that 9/11 has anything to do with it?  People have been drunkenly flipping their shiat at airports for decades - i was in the travel industry at a rental car joint from 1990-1997.  I can't tell you how many times some drunk asshole would flip out on me when I refused to rent them a car.

Ah, the good old days.  It wasn't always men flipping out, I'd say a little less than half were women.  And there was the drunken husband and wife combos that were always a joy that made for great stories at the bar after work.

A little incident happened on 9/11/01 which caused the general public to have very little patience with people flipping their shiat on airplanes or in airports.  There have been several incidents reported since that date where passengers have dealt with belligerent individuals rather than waiting them out.  I wonder why?


It can't possibly be that these days everyone carries a portable video recorder in their phone and has the ability to easily distribute anything they record.  It MUST be 9/11.

idiot.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Eli WhiskeyDik: If these chuckle f*cks get alcohol banned in airports, I'm going to be a little unsettled.


We already have buzzkills on Fark who want alcohol banned on flights.


Bring back my online poker and I won't go after your in flight booze.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the ubiquitous south-bay flatbill.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Screaming 'Listen!' at a cop apparently does not work, good to know.


Putting your hand on an Port of Seattle police officer's shoulder and saying "Will you just calm down?" does not work, either.

My Mom actually did that to a female officer when they were having a debate over a parking ticket at the arrivals area.

"Ma'am!  Keep your hands off me!"

Holy shiat that was amusing to watch...and it's funny that my Mom has been closer to being arrested than I have.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: The_Sponge: Eli WhiskeyDik: If these chuckle f*cks get alcohol banned in airports, I'm going to be a little unsettled.


We already have buzzkills on Fark who want alcohol banned on flights.

Bring back my online poker and I won't go after your in flight booze.


I don't have that much power, unfortunately.  And I support the freedom of online poker.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

question_dj: The tasing is so satisfying. I bet the assault and attempt to get the cops weapon will be glossed over, because he's white.


I would have liked to hear his head bounce of the floor, but it was still good.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.