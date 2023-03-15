 Skip to content
(KKTV Colorado Springs)   This 'Cocaine Bear' sequel doesn't look as good as the original   (kktv.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Cocaine, Submarine, Boat, Military, Medicine, United States, Central America, Colombian Navy  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 We all live in an illegal submarine... 🎵

/the meter works if you say "in an" quickly
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carbon monoxide is a terrible drug
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The LSD submarine seems a lot more interesting than the cocaine submarine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half Scoop inconsolable.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine sub? I prefer a cocaine hamburger...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Carbon monoxide is a terrible drug


If only they put on a screen door for fresh air.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Cocaine sub? I prefer a cocaine hamburger...

[Fark user image 482x348]


Let's see...
A burger with enough Bolivian Marching Powder on it to turn a sloth into a rabid badger with a box cutter blade stuck in it.

What could possibly go wrong...
🤔
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, where's the bear?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They were so close to scripting cocaine shark or cocaine orca... or cocaine manatee...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmm, not sure if that's cop math or not. $33k a kilo? If you were a midlevel dealer in the states that seems like a decent price considering it's probably 100% pure and can be stepped on 2-3 times before hitting the street but I thought Colombian wholesale prices were a lot lower.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was a shark not a submarine. Those are for sandwiches..
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Last week or... Whenever it was, when we got a foot of snow I took big boy doggie outside in the thick of the storm, came back in and I swear he looked like the "I REALLY LOVE COCAINE" bear meme. Just covered in it
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cocaine Bear. 
Boy that flick sank without a trace, didn't it?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

151: Last week or... Whenever it was, when we got a foot of snow I took big boy doggie outside in the thick of the storm, came back in and I swear he looked like the "I REALLY LOVE COCAINE" bear meme. Just covered in it


I hope you got a pic...
 
dkimball
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$33,000 per kilo?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why I only smuggle drugs on my legal submarine.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We all died in a narco submarine
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Outside of the contents being illegal, what makes it an "illegal submarine"?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
