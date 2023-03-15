 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News9 Oklahoma)   You could go for the low hanging fruit with a headline, but I would simply say this is how Outbreak started   (news9.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2023 at 3:24 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: After calling 911, Parker went outside to meet the officer when the monkey came charging at her.
Before authorities could agree on a plan to catch the animal, they said Parker's friend shot and killed the monkey.
Doctors are concerned Parker could lose her hearing.
Authorities don't know where the animal came from.

... so many questions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Isn't that their domain? I'm confused 😕
 
ng2810
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tuxq: FTA: After calling 911, Parker went outside to meet the officer when the monkey came charging at her.
Before authorities could agree on a plan to catch the animal, they said Parker's friend shot and killed the monkey.
Doctors are concerned Parker could lose her hearing.
Authorities don't know where the animal came from.

... so many questions.


Primates aim for the face.
Ears are located on the face.
Easy to assume monkey was near her face/ears.
Ears are sensitive to loud noises, like the Bang of a gun.
Easy to assume either the monkey damaged her ears, or the gun went off in close proximity to her face.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had a neighbor who kept a pet monkey with a reputation for climbing up young women's heads and farking their ears.

/the monkey not the neighbor
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Better send Roy.

Handle it, Roy...Handle it, Handle it
Youtube vUaBXLpM9yY
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: I had a neighbor who kept a pet monkey with a reputation for climbing up young women's heads and farking their ears.

/the monkey not the neighbor


🤣

Oh.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤜🤛
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.