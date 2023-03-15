 Skip to content
(Good Housekeeping)   We have just been informed that a catastrophic mutating event will strike the world in the next two years. Prepare accordingly. This bulletin brought to you by Good Housekeeping magazine   (goodhousekeeping.com) divider line
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And when this catastrophic mutating event has run its course, and the cyberattacks are stopped by solar flares that wipe out all electronics... we will get all future bulletins from Good Housekeeping magazine (printed edition.).

Delivered by Pony Express

/ party like it's 1899
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh wow, a major cyber event?
Do you even cyber, bro?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Or, it might not.

Quite honestly, I find it difficult to be worried that a massive cyber attack hit...Albania.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope I mutate into a catgirl of some kind.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Awesome I want hand feet like a gorilla!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A massive cyber crime already happened. It involved convincing a bunch of mouth breathers that the only way to be a man was to be really shiatty to women and buy a bunch of pretend money.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a catastrophic mustang event might look like.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Neat! I want Barbara Crampton to study me.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Awesome I want hand feet like a gorilla!!
[Fark user image 425x295]


Catastrophic, not gorillastrophic.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We're all going to be Cronnenburged?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dibs on shotgun in Professor X's jet.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A massive cyber mutating event, eh? Will we have enough robes and wizard hats to properly prepare?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Internet-linked AI robots will get rise up and start killing everyone, according to president of corporation building internet-linked AI robots.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just need a good potato salad recipe, GH

Just kidding, I have the best potato salad recipe in the world
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow, Imagine being without Internet for a day. What would that feel like? Would I go outside and take in some fresh air? Stretch out my arms, take a deep breath, look at the warm sunshine and white fluffy clouds pass by?

If anyone is able to take down the whole internet in one swoop. I hope i'm not around to witness it or live through it.

Been on the net, since 1990 or so...a long time.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not like we didn't know it was coming. They've been warning us for years. Decades even.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It's about viruses that can not only block our way of living, but can control it and deviate it."
From: Popular Mechanics"

That's Good Popular House Mechanics Keeping magazine, folks!
 
