(EuroNews)   To go with their shiat-filled waterways, the Brits have mile upon mile of rubbish-strewn roads, are going for that nation-in-terminal-decline look   (euronews.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either someone *really* didn't like their lipton tea in a bottle, or Ray from the trailer park boys drove through....
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was to be expected, really.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat-filled waterways

Where the fark is Joseph Bazalgette when you need him??

Oh, right; he's in the ground. Errr... carry on, then
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all this then?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's SO HARD to just put things in their proper waste receptacle.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't Mess with Lincolnshire doesn't have the same ring to it....
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Y'all need a crying Indian to guilt people into cleaning up. It worked for me.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am sure Nigel Farage is wracked with the pangs of regret over Brexit... well at least regret that the negative results are so evident, so quickly
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pity, the old place used to exude a comforting aura of genteel seediness, but all this is rather too much.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You forgot the sh*t filled beaches.
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-62813573
 
Merltech
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Y'all need a crying Indian to guilt people into cleaning up. It worked for me.


If they didn't give up India in 1947, this would been so much easier.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
U.S. highways are no different.

Part of it is oblivious idiots leaving trash in their pickup and it blows out of the bed, and part of it is assholes tossing it out the window. And truckers heaving their urine bottles along exit ramps.

Limited stretches are cleaned by volunteers.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Prime Minister would shed a tear or two, perhaps in joy at all the Made in Britain wrappers and turds.
 
Sentient
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks a lot like Portland, painful as that is to say.
Much of Detroit has the same problem, but the frequent sunshine helps break some of it down.
 
Fast Thick Pants
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
allowing offenders to get away scot-free by not enforcing fines

Racially insensitive language like this really gets my Irish up.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nytmare: U.S. highways are no different.

Part of it is oblivious idiots leaving trash in their pickup and it blows out of the bed, and part of it is assholes tossing it out the window. And truckers heaving their urine bottles along exit ramps.

Limited stretches are cleaned by volunteers.


How old are you?

US highways are infinitely cleaner than they were 30 years ago, and from hearing people talk then they were way cleaner than the 1970s.
 
mr0x
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sentient: Looks a lot like Portland, painful as that is to say.
Much of Detroit has the same problem, but the frequent sunshine helps break some of it down.


At least you can see the trash and shiat in the waterways.

In Detroit, you also have invisible chemical pollutants. Just everyone suffering from weird diseases.
 
Thingster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Y'all need a crying Indian to guilt people into cleaning up. It worked for me.


Crying Italian.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Their fundamental problem is that they heat water in teakettles instead of the more natural way of using microwaves.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I am sure Nigel Farage is wracked with the pangs of regret over Brexit... well at least regret that the negative results are so evident, so quickly


To be faaaair, as TFA points out, part of the problem is underfunding of local government which has been going on since the Tories came to power in 2010.

Brexit iss probably make the problems in Kent much worse, though.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, apparently no one knows what it's like to a dustbin
In shaftsbury with hooligans
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Merltech: Catsaregreen: Y'all need a crying Indian to guilt people into cleaning up. It worked for me.

If they didn't give up India in 1947, this would been so much easier.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Humans suck.  No other species on Earth would do this to where they live.
Except for monkeys who poop in their own hands in order to throw at humans.
Upon retrospect, there is some redemption for monkeys.
 
docsigma
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
DESIGNATED
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Y'all need a crying Indian to guilt people into cleaning up. It worked for me.


I think in England, it needs to be a weeping Druid.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nytmare: U.S. highways are no different.

Part of it is oblivious idiots leaving trash in their pickup and it blows out of the bed, and part of it is assholes tossing it out the window. And truckers heaving their urine bottles along exit ramps.

Limited stretches are cleaned by volunteers.


Yyyyyeah. Maybe at some point in the 70s. But I've seen truck stop lots cleaner than the pics in TFA.

/And truckers are a FILTHY breed
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I truly believe it is also related to how easy a municipality makes it to dispose of "walking around trash" and bulk residential waste.

In my neighborhood, we have monthly bulk trash and no garbage cans along the sidewalks. You see a low to medium amount of trash on the ground on the neighborhood and suburban roads.

My boss's house where I work every day, they have bi-weekly bulk trash pickup and all the sidewalks have a garbage can, dog poo bag, and a bench about every 8th of a mile. Almost no trash at all, like to the point when people drop something they pick it up because it's the only trash.

That brings up another interesting point, litter begets litter. I live on a stop sign. Every now and then a piece of trash ends up on the yard and as soon as a single piece is out there, within a day or two there's a whole little collection of various types of trash. If I clean it all up, it'll go weeks without getting another trash incursion.

You either need to make it incredibly easy to "properly" dispose of trash, or you need to create a culture like Japan where shear shame compels you to carry your own trash home with you, in your pocket if need be.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: That brings up another interesting point, litter begets litter. I live on a stop sign.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thingster: nytmare: U.S. highways are no different.

Part of it is oblivious idiots leaving trash in their pickup and it blows out of the bed, and part of it is assholes tossing it out the window. And truckers heaving their urine bottles along exit ramps.

Limited stretches are cleaned by volunteers.

How old are you?

US highways are infinitely cleaner than they were 30 years ago, and from hearing people talk then they were way cleaner than the 1970s.


Yes, though regional results may vary. I live in the DC area, and in most places around here it's pretty clean. But then I go up to somewhere like northern New Jersey, and I'm surprised at the difference in trash on the sides of the road.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair... America locks up 2,000,000 people so we can keep our highways clean with work crews.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Thingster: nytmare: U.S. highways are no different.

Part of it is oblivious idiots leaving trash in their pickup and it blows out of the bed, and part of it is assholes tossing it out the window. And truckers heaving their urine bottles along exit ramps.

Limited stretches are cleaned by volunteers.

How old are you?

US highways are infinitely cleaner than they were 30 years ago, and from hearing people talk then they were way cleaner than the 1970s.

Yes, though regional results may vary. I live in the DC area, and in most places around here it's pretty clean. But then I go up to somewhere like northern New Jersey, and I'm surprised at the difference in trash on the sides of the road.


That "trash on the side of the road" is NJ.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NINEv2: mongbiohazard: Thingster: nytmare: U.S. highways are no different.

Part of it is oblivious idiots leaving trash in their pickup and it blows out of the bed, and part of it is assholes tossing it out the window. And truckers heaving their urine bottles along exit ramps.

Limited stretches are cleaned by volunteers.

How old are you?

US highways are infinitely cleaner than they were 30 years ago, and from hearing people talk then they were way cleaner than the 1970s.

Yes, though regional results may vary. I live in the DC area, and in most places around here it's pretty clean. But then I go up to somewhere like northern New Jersey, and I'm surprised at the difference in trash on the sides of the road.

That "trash on the side of the road" is NJ.


I knew I was setting that one up.

/from NJ
//It stanks like robot farts
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only they had access to a large pool of low skilled labour to use for cheap trash removal.
 
