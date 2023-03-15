 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "Honduras to switch ties from Taiwan to China." Hm, China must have offered to build some giant infrastructure project. *Checks article* Yep. Never change, China   (theguardian.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Honduras thought getting a loan from the IMF was dealing with the devil they ain't seen nothing yet.

/hope you enjoy the last of your fishing grounds
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark China.  Keep your shiatty ways of doing things in Asia and get the fark out of Central America.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Smart countries have learned the evils of Chinese deals.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lie down with dogs, get fleas.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All these third world countries are being played by China and Russia and don't even realize it, or maybe they do and don't care. Look up all the countries in Africa on the side of Russia in the war in Ukraine.

Of the 35 countries that abstained from voting in a crucial United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution last March condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 17 were African.

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2023/2/26/is-africa-still-neutral-a-year-into-the-ukraine-war
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Considering most of China's big infrastructure projects like that fail within a couple of decades, this would be a bad move long term.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yet China continues buying land and corporations in America.
 
Broktun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Castro said the decision was "a sign of my determination to fulfil the government plan and expand borders"

El Salvador on full alert
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
China should have bankrolled right wing militias to topple the government, this "we'll build you a dam" stuff is amateur hour.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Isn't the one they built in Ecuador about to fail?
yeah.. good luck with that one Honduras
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
15 Unfinished Buildings Demolished in China in 45 Seconds explosion
Youtube M9b9V2mUzjU
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: China should have bankrolled right wing militias to topple the government,


In Honduras they're called the army.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
America builds infrastructure projects aimed at central americans too.  Build that wall! Trump 3024!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: China should have bankrolled right wing militias to topple the government, this "we'll build you a dam" stuff is amateur hour.


Exactly. Frankly, it's just un-American w/o all the bloodshed.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People who think that it's a bad deal for Honduras sure, its a bad deal for the COUNTRY, but a few powerful people will make a ton of money and in the long run isn't that all that really matters.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
About the last thing I'd want near me is a dam built by China.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
China should get out of South America and let the OGs of farking up South America continue to fark up South America.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the US's past relationships with Central American countries is nothing to be proud of. They don't have a lot to choose from, there, even though China's record recently is quite appalling. I was surprised a few years ago when visiting Costa Rica just how many Chinese brand auto dealerships were on every street. The prices are good, so it's understandable, but awful considering their fuel efficiency and emissions.
 
Ursa Minor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The hundreds of years of European and American colonialism have written the playbook that China now feels free to use.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fark China.  Keep your shiatty ways of doing things in Asia and get the fark out of Central America.


that'll work just about as well as us telling you the same thing vis a vis fark.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
China has been building "enclaves" in the Caribbean for ages, yet folks don't seem to talk about it much or don't care.

Or to put it another way:  America, China has proto-bases on your doorstep.   Hope you are paying attention.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ObscureNameHere: China has been building "enclaves" in the Caribbean for ages, yet folks don't seem to talk about it much or don't care.

Or to put it another way:  America, China has proto-bases on your doorstep.   Hope you are paying attention.


As long as Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr are around, we'll be okay. I saw that in a documentary once.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pestifer: Unfortunately, the US's past relationships with Central American countries is nothing to be proud of. They don't have a lot to choose from, there, even though China's record recently is quite appalling. I was surprised a few years ago when visiting Costa Rica just how many Chinese brand auto dealerships were on every street. The prices are good, so it's understandable, but awful considering their fuel efficiency and emissions.


The Honduran foreign minister, Eduardo Reina, said the decision was about "pragmatism, not ideology" and was motivated by the country's debt.


It's going to be farking hilarious when the hydroelectric dam is subpar quality or maybe bursts, but China still expects Honduras to pay exorbitant interest on it, until China eventually ends up seizing it back in foreclosure.
 
