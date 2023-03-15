 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 15 is nadir, as in Ralph Nadir said Corvairs are unsafe at any speed   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hardy har har.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This headline is the high point of my day...so far...
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought a nadir was a doe who thinks she's a pony.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was shortly before the nadir in that model's sales.
 
