(WFLA Tampa Bay)   7 y/o Florida Man was a DEA agent from 2014 until 2022 AND also served as a Nassau County Sheriff's Deputy for 17 years while also having a lucrative career as a drug dealer. Subby will never understand cop math   (wfla.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
First, 37, second some people have two jobs at once.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/undercover-cop-never-knew-selling-drugs-was-such-hard-w-1819566772

Undercover Cop Never Knew Selling Drugs Was Such Hard Work
PublishedMarch 5, 2003

PHILADELPHIA-Rick Bastone, 31, an officer with Philadelphia's 23rd Precinct, has gained newfound respect for America's hard-working drug dealers ever since going undercover to sell narcotics.

"I had no idea how tough this was," said Bastone, standing on a dilapidated corner in 20-degree weather while awaiting a cocaine drop-off Monday. "I guess I imagined it being like in the movies: drinking champagne, hot-tubbing with honeys, and cruising in customized Escalades while watching the cash roll in. But here I am, freezing my ass off. I've got to say, these drug-dealing scumbags really earn their pay."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The word you're looking for subby is "Corruption"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: First, 37, second some people have two jobs at once.


Including being a cop and a DEA agent?
Neither one of those requires a full time commitment
 
kindms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That kid is hardcore.

What is he going to do in his teens ?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was updated less than 10 minutes after it was posted. It looks like they forgot the 3 before the 7 initially. Also his name was listed as George "Carlos Danger" Santos.
 
JRoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Quite a career for a 7-year-old.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can remember being a teen and a friend asking me, "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

Me: I want to be a cop.
Friend: A cop? Why on earth would you do that? You smoke dope and hate cops.
Me: Well, I figured I could pull people over and take their weed and drugs. I would never have to buy any!
Friend: Are they hiring?

/and yes I was raised on Long Island...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

spongeboob: cretinbob: First, 37, second some people have two jobs at once.

Including being a cop and a DEA agent?
Neither one of those requires a full time commitment


I've seen dual employment with them on task forces.
 
