 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Forget Cordyceps. It could be your own pet that ends up turning you into a zombie. NO, RUFUS. BAD DOG, STOP LICKING   (npr.org) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Influenza, Zoonosis, Cat, Disease, Animal, Virus, Common cold, University of Florida  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2023 at 3:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The risk of infection increases if an open wound is licked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, stop eating literal crap off the ground!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can we catch a new virus from a pet?

Man loses parts of arms and legs, nearly dies after being licked by dog
 
Shryke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Article is about cats.What the everloving Fark?
 
Shryke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also: cats are pure evil.

There, I said it, filthy Cat Mods.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shryke: Also: cats are pure evil.

There, I said it, filthy Cat Mods.


Cats aren't evil. They just have a higher sense of right and wrong.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.