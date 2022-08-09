 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 385 of World War 3. Russian "amateur" pilots knocked a US drone out of the sky. Usual subby is late   (cnn.com) divider line
117
    More: News, United States, Russia, Netherlands, International Criminal Court, Germany, The New York Times, Ukraine, Black Sea  
•       •       •

569 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Mar 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



117 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning, and you beat me to it subby.  I was still banging around for the post button. Setting that aside, welcome everyone back to another day on the war front. I think there's a rising tone of cautious optimism on Ukraine's side, so I hope we all get a chance to see more positive news soon. And now, here's your overnight war news from the Kiev Post and the Kiev Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, March 15

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 15

Permission to Travel Abroad in Wartime - Norms, Exceptions and Abuse

White Phosphorus Munitions Fired in Eastern Ukraine: AFP

Kyiv Condemns 'Kidnappings' as Russians Foster Ukrainian Kids

Lawmakers Suggest Defining Russia's Current Political System as 'Rasscism'

OPINION: Happy Birthday to a Ukrainian Hero ... My Dad

Trump Rival DeSantis Says Backing Kyiv Not Key for US

'Execution on the Spot' - Russian Commanders Threatening to Shoot Troops for Refusing to Fight

ISW: In Raising the Age of Conscription, has the Kremlin Given Up the Idea of Total Mobilization?

Russia Reportedly Rationing Ammunition on the Frontline Due to Shortages

Ukraine Grain Deal Talks Ongoing After Russian Proposal: UN


Battle of Bakhmut: Ukrainian soldiers worry Russians begin to 'taste victory'
Editor's note: The Kyiv Independent is not revealing the soldiers' surnames or the exact location of their deployment due to security concerns amid the ongoing war. Some military...

api.kyivindependent.comView Full Size

NATIONAL
Ukraine war latest: Ukraine vows to hold Bakhmut, as Wagner storms industrial zone in city's northwest
Key developments on March 14: Zaluzhnyi: Bakhmut defense 'key in stability of entire front' Prigozhin claims his Wagner mercenaries crossed river, took 'full control' of plant in northwestern...

Denmark to set up $1 billion Ukraine fund.
The Danish government and the parliament's majority have agreed to allocate an additional seven billion DKK (about $1 billion) in civil, defense, and economic aid for Ukraine, according to a press release published by the Danish Finance Ministry.

3 killed, 20 injured as Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.
Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on the morning of March 15, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Earlier the same day, Syniehubov reported that the Russian military had attacked three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and injuring two.

Politico: US senators from both parties pressing Pentagon to send F-16s to Ukraine.
"After speaking with U.S., Ukrainian, and foreign leaders working to support Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference last month, we believe the U.S. needs to take a hard look at providing F-16 aircraft to Ukraine," eight senators wrote in a letter to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, obtained by Politico. "This would be a significant capability that could prove to be a game changer on the battlefield."

General Staff: Russia launches 12 missiles, 40 airstrikes in the past day.
Russia launched 12 missiles and 40 airstrikes in the past day, Ukraine's General Staff wrote in its morning update.

ISW: Russia forced to choose between skilled defense workers and military personnel.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a new strategy to mobilize the "struggling Russian defense industrial base (DIB) for a protracted war effort," according to The Institute for the Study of War.

Russian forces attack Kurakhove.
Russian forces attacked Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of March 14, cutting electricity for over 1,000 households, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Russian attacks injure 4 people in Kherson Oblast.
Two civilians and two State Emergency Service officers were injured due to the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on March 14, Ukraine's Southern Command reported.

Governor: Russia downs 3 missiles over Belgorod region.
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that Russia's air defense shot down three missiles over Russia's Belgorod region late on March 14. He did not specify whether the missiles were Ukrainian in origin or Russian weaponry that had veered off course.

Battle of Bakhmut: Ukrainian soldiers worry Russians begin to 'taste victory'

Russian forces attack 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 14.

Danilov refutes claims that Ukraine's counteroffensive may be at risk due to casualties.
National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that information published by the Washington Post about the lack of skilled military personnel due to losses at the front and doubts of anonymous Ukraine's officials regarding "Kyiv's readiness for the long-awaited spring offensive" is not true.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine vows to hold Bakhmut, as Wagner storms industrial zone in city's northwest

And that's your lot. Despite the news from Bakhmut, I'm still feeling optimistic for the next month ahead. All of you take care, hug your loved ones, and be excellent to one another.  I'm off to get a coke, anyone else want one?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that upset if Harlee or fasahd sleeps in today.  We all need a break sometimes.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just read a NYT article on Millennials Turning 40 and saying "I don't have midlife crisis money" or "my whole adult life has been a crisis" and now I want us to just blow the crap out of Russia already.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Displaced persons assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (if people give you crap on St Patrick's day, remind them that yellow+blue makes green):

Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dämmerung for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 4 through March 10 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't usually say very much in these threads other than the occasional quip, but I wanted to take the opportunity to offer thanks to everyone participating constructively. It's appreciated.
 
Aunt Selma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long time lurker here - just wanted to wish everyone well and thank you all for the work that goes into this thread.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | USA lost the Drone | Ruzzia wants escalation and pushes on Bakhmut
Youtube CLYVqPJ8YQ0

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 Mar: Ukrainians Snipers DESTROY AN ELITE WAGNER COMMANDO UNIT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube y0cXB2JCLU4

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: I just read a NYT article on Millennials Turning 40 and saying "I don't have midlife crisis money" or "my whole adult life has been a crisis" and now I want us to just blow the crap out of Russia already.


I didn't have midlife crisis money, either.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Able: Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a dämmerung for the doodlers

[Fark user image 359x1500]


Thanks Bob, I loved the one from Sunday's thread.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turboke: [i.redd.it image 705x886]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: SVC_conservative: I just read a NYT article on Millennials Turning 40 and saying "I don't have midlife crisis money" or "my whole adult life has been a crisis" and now I want us to just blow the crap out of Russia already.

I didn't have midlife crisis money, either.


Username checks out.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: SVC_conservative: I just read a NYT article on Millennials Turning 40 and saying "I don't have midlife crisis money" or "my whole adult life has been a crisis" and now I want us to just blow the crap out of Russia already.

I didn't have midlife crisis money, either.


Wait, we're supposed to get midlife crisis money?

Where the hell is mine?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's known - and not - about US drone and Russia jet crash
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[In the Arms of Angels starts playing]

Hi, I'm Sarah McLaughlin. Every day, millions of millennials are scared, starving, and don't have midlife crisis money. For just five dollars a month, you can help support a sweet, innocent millennial get the crisis money they so desperately need.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrionXVI: Not that upset if Harlee or fasahd sleeps in today.  We all need a break sometimes.


I think Harlee is trying to send a message.  He wants someone else to take over the morning thread posting duties from him, but no one seems to be coming forward to do it, so he's just starting to stop doing it himself and see what happens.  Hopefully, someone will step up to do it every morning.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War crime investigation:The Russian government has said it does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, after the court declared its plans to open two war crimes cases against Russia, according to The New York Times and Reuters.

Well, it's not like we (the US) do either, so that's not really shocking. I don't know if they can/will try in absentia, but if they do, it will be interesting to see who enforces it.

The drone was flying over international waters when one of two Russian jets intentionally flew in front of and dumped fuel on the unmanned drone several times, according to the US European Command.

Russia has pushed back, denying that its jets came "into contact" with the drone. The Russian Ambassador to the US said Russia does not want "confrontation" with the US but "as we see it, American aircraft have no business being near the Russian border."

So... "we didn't do it, but it was your fault"? That's what the orcs are going with? If they have any sense, that pilot will be quaking in their boots. If the US responds to their stupid and unnecessary escalation, their bosses are going to look for someone to blame.

We're used to stupid provocation along the lines of "I'm not touching you" from the Russian air force (whatever it's called), with fly-bys and semi-dangerous obnoxious shiat, but it doesn't typically cost $32M plus munitions.

CNN's also saying the drone hasn't been recovered. Anyone know if the Russians have similar tech or if there would be a race to get it before they do?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember if the comment was on here, another board I'm on, or both, but I really do appreciate the trolling genius of calling the Russian pilot an amateur. Pushing the ruscists to either admit it was intentional and bring them another order of hurt, or tacitly agree with it to keep their shiatty kayfabe. Either way, they're idiots.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoldering tank finished off with a Stugna-P ATGM. pic.twitter.com/w3IOYqCRUv
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 15, 2023

boom
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be a little easier on the eyes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I don't remember if the comment was on here, another board I'm on, or both, but I really do appreciate the trolling genius of calling the Russian pilot an amateur. Pushing the ruscists to either admit it was intentional and bring them another order of hurt, or tacitly agree with it to keep their shiatty kayfabe. Either way, they're idiots.


Pilot was smoking while flying his Mig.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: life crisis money, either.


Only the boomers have gotten that.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FGM-148 Javelin taking out a T-72 tank. pic.twitter.com/7dpSV0j399
- bigSAC™ (@bigSAC10) March 15, 2023

boom
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been watching some of the interviews conducted by Daniil Orain in Russia on YouTube.

Balls of steel.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: I just read a NYT article on Millennials Turning 40 and saying "I don't have midlife crisis money" or "my whole adult life has been a crisis" and now I want us to just blow the crap out of Russia already.


I'm a Millennial and I don't have money, forget about "midlife crisis money" ._.

/ Here's a free Fark username suggestion I've been hanging on to for a while:
// "Midlife Crisis Actor"
\|/ You're welcome
/V (To be fair, if I had "midlife crisis money", I'd most-likely blow it on ladies of negotiable affection and studying)
V (I guess I'd be bad at "conspicuousconsumerism to numb the meaninglessness of my existence")
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: I just read a NYT article on Millennials Turning 40 and saying "I don't have midlife crisis money" or "my whole adult life has been a crisis" and now I want us to just blow the crap out of Russia already.


*Urge to push red button intensifying*
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian aircraft down near Bakhmut, pilot ejected. pic.twitter.com/UOjUVuGdsM
- Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) March 15, 2023

boom
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video from Chris of Military Aviation History summarizing what is known about the MQ-9/Su-27 collision and giving some additional background information:

MQ-9 Reaper vs Su-27 Midair Collision
Youtube oxV7sFwPWo0
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, can we consider this an act of war and bomb Russia back into the stone-age? Asking for friend in glorious Ukraine.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: So, can we consider this an act of war and bomb Russia back into the stone-age? Asking for friend in glorious Ukraine.


We use it as an excuse to send MORE EQUIPMENT
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farking irony of them saying our planes shouldn't be flying anywhere near their airspace...

https://abcnews.go.com/International/russian-bombers-fly-us-july-4th/story?id=32256983
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How A Secret Supply Chain Used US Tech To Support Putin's War In Ukraine

The son of a Siberian governor was arrested last year on charges that he and his associates defrauded the US.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marinka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces from the 79th Air Assault Brigade stop a Russian assault across the O-0530 highway, destroying the lead tank before targeting the retreating infantry with indirect fire. pic.twitter.com/haMG6jRwKL
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 15, 2023
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I don't remember if the comment was on here, another board I'm on, or both, but I really do appreciate the trolling genius of calling the Russian pilot an amateur. Pushing the ruscists to either admit it was intentional and bring them another order of hurt, or tacitly agree with it to keep their shiatty kayfabe. Either way, they're idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last I'd heard, the orcs were playing their usual denial game about the Reaper-Flanker mid-air collision. The US Air Force was supposed to be releasing the video, but I haven't been able to find it.

If the orcs keep screwing around, they're going to suddenly discover the difference between 'restraint' and 'weakness'. NATO has been warning russia about being stupid in public since the start of the not-a-war, but has refrained from reprisals in what is probably a vain attempt to avoid direct conflict. The orcs seem to be operating under the assumption they can do whatever they want, and NATO will do nothing. Once they finally cross the limit of tolerance, they're likely to be extremely shocked at how badly they've misjudged the situation.

In a way, this restraint by NATO is unfair to the russians. Straight-up opportunists like the orcs don't really understand restraint. They'll keep escalating the issue until everyone else is sufficiently sick of their shiat to actually spank the brat. This will be a huge surprise to russia, and the bare facts about exactly how outmatched they are is likely to be nearly as damaging as the actual military response. But that's the way the civilized world (plus the US) works. After the orcs cross the line and suddenly get smacked down, they'll cry (real tears) and scream about how unfair it is.

Tough shiat, orcs. Unfair is what you deserve for Bucha and Irpin and Mariupol. Murdering, raping, torturing and kidnapping Ukrainians is also 'unfair', but you never let that stop you. Once NATO comes calling, you'd better hope we restrict ourselves to being 'unfair'. We restrain ourselves for your protection.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: bomb Russia back into the stone-age?


That's so cruel, you'll set them back five years.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Recent official reports that no Russian jets came into contact with the downed American drone over the Black Sea are only slightly incorrect, according to new information released by the Ministry of Defense. "Honestly, one plane versus zero planes, that's like, just a rounding error, really," said MoD spokesperson Igor Konashenkov in late remarks. "What's important to understand is that sometimes these extremely complicated aircraft simply revert to their base animal natures and try to procreate with each other, and it takes a skilled pilot to prevent sudden unsafe air-to-air intercourse between two different flights. While we publicly regret the loss of the American military asset we are glad that our own fighter aircraft was able to make it back to base with only minimal damage that a bit of bondo, spackle, and some new wings and cockpit can fix." Konashenkov was unable to answer further questions on the topic as he was suddenly forced to try to prevent his speaker lectern and overhead projector from copulating mid-briefing.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which Opo the Unexploded Bomb was tortured by FSB agents in the Lubyanka and Blyaat melted a hole in the Baikonur Cosmodrome by expelling a stream of liquid feces so foul that it dissolved high carbon steel, was not a message to The Resistance. The subsequent explosion in which Opo leveled the FSB headquarters, however, almost certainly was and will be investigated immediately.

* In luxury retail news, the designer fashion line Babushka's Backdoor has announced a new spring line of silk lingerie which promises to get hearts racing as the days get longer.  "This new collection features slips and garters and our signature crotchless panties lovingly made from the most tender strips of webbing taken from the critically endangered Kamchatkan Tree Spider, and hand-sewn by the brave souls who venture into Tree Spider territory and survive," reads the latest advertising copy. Safe handling instructions include hand washing, drying flat, and crushing any spider eggs found before they hatch and infest your genitalia. "Remember, be sexy, be safe, and avoid crotch spiders if you can!"
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: [Fark user image image 425x693]


7 MLRS? That seems higher than usual, hopefully it keeps up.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: SVC_conservative: I just read a NYT article on Millennials Turning 40 and saying "I don't have midlife crisis money" or "my whole adult life has been a crisis" and now I want us to just blow the crap out of Russia already.

*Urge to push red button intensifying*


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: SVC_conservative: I just read a NYT article on Millennials Turning 40 and saying "I don't have midlife crisis money" or "my whole adult life has been a crisis" and now I want us to just blow the crap out of Russia already.

I'm a Millennial and I don't have money, forget about "midlife crisis money" ._.

/ Here's a free Fark username suggestion I've been hanging on to for a while:
// "Midlife Crisis Actor"
\|/ You're welcome
/V (To be fair, if I had "midlife crisis money", I'd most-likely blow it on ladies of negotiable affection and studying)
V (I guess I'd be bad at "conspicuousconsumerism to numb the meaninglessness of my existence")


I'm GenX.

Average condo price in my area: $500,000.

Sure bro
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever yesterday mentioned about Russia being likely to escalate as a result, come and pick up your prize.

Potential overflight of NATO airspace by a Russian tanker, ignoring ATC. It's led to scrambling of NATO Baltic patrols. Not sure if actual entry into Estonian airspace, but it's a narrow route between Koningsberg and Petrograd. Unsure if deliberate provocation, but you'll note a complete lack of surprise on my face if that's the case
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Unobtanium: SVC_conservative: I just read a NYT article on Millennials Turning 40 and saying "I don't have midlife crisis money" or "my whole adult life has been a crisis" and now I want us to just blow the crap out of Russia already.

I didn't have midlife crisis money, either.

Wait, we're supposed to get midlife crisis money?

Where the hell is mine?


Offer not good if you're American.
 
Displayed 50 of 117 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.