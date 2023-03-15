 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Ghost-fighter's request for bail denied   (abc.net.au) divider line
15
    Followup, Human trafficking, Tate, Woman, Crime, Romania, Romanian court, Arrest, Sex trafficking  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This doesn't make up for lung cancer dropping the ball on taking that shiatstain out, but it helps.

/F*ck cancer
//You had one job
///
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
[nelsonhaha.jpeg]
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, it's a staggering denial of what we in the states would require as due process ... but I'm fine with it.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm fine too. Are you fine?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Womp, Womp, Mr. Tate.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For someone that wants us to believe he's totally owning this Romanian prison experience, he sure seems to want to get out of there.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: Andrew Tate's defence team say they are "disappointed in this outcome" and will appeal the ruling.

Barricaded Gunman, on the other hand, says he is is "delighted by this outcome" and will continue to laugh at Mr Tate's situation.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seriously, the guy might as well have "OBVIOUS FLIGHT RISK" tattooed on his forehead.

While in detention, Tate has made multi-pronged attempts to defend himself, including trying to recruit politicians to his cause and attempting to intimidate some of his alleged victims, according to wire taps of his phone calls submitted to the court by prosecutors.

He sounds like a goddamned winner, doesn't he?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I mean, it's a staggering denial of what we in the states would require as due process ... but I'm fine with it.


Flight risk and danger to the community are two reasons for denying bond. This guy is potentially both, so fark him.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did he beat up the cancer?  He can you know.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I mean, it's a staggering denial of what we in the states would require as due process ... but I'm fine with it.


At least this is consistent with their laws. When we want to deny due process we have the prisoner beat to death or "forget" that we put them in a freezer for some reason.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, the guy might as well have "OBVIOUS FLIGHT RISK" tattooed on his forehead.

While in detention, Tate has made multi-pronged attempts to defend himself, including trying to recruit politicians to his cause and attempting to intimidate some of his alleged victims, according to wire taps of his phone calls submitted to the court by prosecutors.

He sounds like a goddamned winner, doesn't he?


He certainly is multi-pronged.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I mean, it's a staggering denial of what we in the states would require as due process ... but I'm fine with it.


I don't know, the dude's the very definition of a flight risk and Romania is a relatively small country with porous borders. Bail would be a tough call under those conditions anywhere.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I mean, it's a staggering denial of what we in the states would require as due process ... but I'm fine with it.


Is it though

"Due process" doesn't mean "must be released on bail"
 
