(BBC-US)   New treaty could limit deep-sea mining, which is apparently a real thing and not just a front for submarine theft by eccentric billionaires working with the CIA   (bbc.com) divider line
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tell me you're old without stating your age.

USNS Hughes Glomar Explorer
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How else will we get all those manganese nodules from the ocean floor?


/Deep Sea Mining is my Midnight Oil Reggae band...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So which eccentric billionaire are they (the CIA) working with this time?
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It wasn't theft, Comrade Submitter.

It was super-sneaky salvage.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure by the time they did Glomar Exploiter, Hughes was a fully isolated recluse and his company was fully a front.
 
