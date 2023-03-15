 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Charity watchdog group investigates claims that Hillsong church leaders embezzle money from the church to support their lavish lifestyle. The dumbass tag seen applying for religious exempt status   (julieroys.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Australia, Organization, Pastor, Christian, Report, New Zealand, Religion, United States  
•       •       •

600 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2023 at 9:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"How DARE do these busy-bodies notice such things! Why can't they just mind they own bid'ness?"
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give me your money or you're going to hell. God said so.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come church leaders never get caught embezzling money to give to the poor and humble?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can make out the check to the Church of the Aggrandized Spirit Holy. You can abbreviate it if you want.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, you don't want your pastor flying COACH, do you?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh.

Money is far more useful than banging underaged girls.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are scumbags
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Televangelists: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7y1xJAVZxXg
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clovercat: Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.


Same goes for temples, mosques, and the bonfire you dance around in the nude.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could never understand the appeal of a megachurch. My church is just the right size - not too small, not too big. Most of us know each other outside of church as well - and our priest drives a Saturn.

It's the snake-oil salesmen like those in TFA who give religion a bad name.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: clovercat: Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.

Same goes for temples, mosques, and the bonfire you dance around in the nude.


Hey, my Nude Bonfire Dance services are free for all to attend and we don't even HAVE a hat to pass around for collections.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: I could never understand the appeal of a megachurch. My church is just the right size - not too small, not too big. Most of us know each other outside of church as well - and our priest drives a Saturn.

It's the snake-oil salesmen like those in TFA who give religion a bad name.


That and those priests that fark children.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: I could never understand the appeal of a megachurch. My church is just the right size - not too small, not too big. Most of us know each other outside of church as well - and our priest drives a Saturn.

It's the snake-oil salesmen like those in TFA who give religion a bad name.


I've got some bad news for you.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clovercat: Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.


Oh, that's the ONE thing you do get..You get a floor show..That's what you're paying for, the circus and
the re-assuring words that YOU are better than a lot of other people because you chose the right tent
to come into..It's all about the razzle-dazzle and artful wordplay to keep the rubes paying your bills
instead of theirs.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"to do the kind of shopping that would embarrass a Kardashian."


They bought a Brazilian ass implants?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: How come church leaders never get caught embezzling money to give to the poor and humble?


Duh, the 1st gives them immunity to the government.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any evangelical mega church which doesn't embezzle donations to support a lavish lifestyle? I thought that was the whole point!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clovercat: Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.


There's one around North Dallas that's part club. They have a health club and dirt sports track. So, if you're gonna keep a faith, might as well go with the club that has functional uses apart from a few hours a week. It's obviously just a scam to pay for the pastor's track and gym, but what a clever scam.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clovercat: Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.


Nah, false hope is definitely a real product, which people are more than happy to pay for.
 
lefty248
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: clovercat: Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.

Same goes for temples, mosques, and the bonfire you dance around in the nude.


Have you been spying on me?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Tyrone Slothrop: clovercat: Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.

Same goes for temples, mosques, and the bonfire you dance around in the nude.

Hey, my Nude Bonfire Dance services are free for all to attend and we don't even HAVE a hat to pass around for collections.


I can't even get attendies for mine
 
monoski
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Joel Osteen seen laughing...Only $80 million, just a drop in the collection plate
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I could never understand the appeal of a megachurch. My church is just the right size - not too small, not too big. Most of us know each other outside of church as well - and our priest drives a Saturn.

It's the snake-oil salesmen like those in TFA who give religion a bad name.


It's not only the megachurches giving religion a bad name, but at least your pastor isn't milking parishioners to buy a jet.

Religion, including but not limited to Christianity, has had a bad name since the beginning, long before megachurches.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: How come church leaders never get caught embezzling money to give to the poor and humble?


Cuz sadly robin hood was probably fictional
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 400x524]


1900 years ago: "I'll be back in a minute!"
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: clovercat: Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.

Same goes for temples, mosques, and the bonfire you dance around in the nude.


Dancing nude around a bonfire is it's own reward.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A mega church embezzling.  How would that even work? They are created to put money directly into their leaders' pockets just as Jesus commanded.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: clovercat: Newsflash: All churches are scams. There is no actual service for your money.

Oh, that's the ONE thing you do get..You get a floor show..That's what you're paying for, the circus and
the re-assuring words that YOU are better than a lot of other people because you chose the right tent
to come into..It's all about the razzle-dazzle and artful wordplay to keep the rubes paying your bills
instead of theirs.


And this is true pretty much across all religions. The one thing John Calvin had right was Humankind sucks and always has over time and place.
 
pirviii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Churches are the cryptocurrency of religion.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.