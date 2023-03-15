 Skip to content
(WSOCTV)   Woman tired of seeing her neighbor's nuts calls the local news channel   (wsoctv.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.


But she's still there!
 
Merltech
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.


I advice looking up local laws first.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.


Or a "controlled burn", that really sends a message
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Paging Brigadier General Anthony C. McAuliffe
:)
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Merltech: beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.

I advice looking up local laws first.


Where I live, it's allowable. Thing is, if it results in an improperly trimmed tree then there could be other issues.
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
who wants to place a bet the tree was there before either neighbor bought their property
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Buy a slingshot.  Or stop farking whining, you farking Karen.
 
Merltech
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Merltech: beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.

I advice looking up local laws first.

Where I live, it's allowable. Thing is, if it results in an improperly trimmed tree then there could be other issues.


Same here. It's when you get into historic parts of some towns that things can get dicey.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have the misfortune of having a couple of black walnut trees in my back yard, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies. I don't get so much of a kick cleaning up the walnuts every summer.

If the neighbor is having a problem, the household with the tree is getting it far worse.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Merltech: beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.

I advice looking up local laws first.


It's common law that branches hanging over the line are considered a trespass, so the harmed party may trim the offending branches up to the property line.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Merltech: beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.

I advice looking up local laws first.


I did. NC law entitles a neighbor to trim encroaching tree branches up to the property line.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I feel your pain. lady. Neighbor behind me has a trunk of a black walnut on his property, but everything else is over my property. Every fall I grab the tongs and fill my wheelbarrow up with those green and yellow bastards and every spring I go out with bare feet and walk below it to find all the shells so my mower doesn't spit 'em into the windows when I mow.

Imagine Legos, but jaggedier.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like Karen's mad as hell and she's gona bust some nuts!
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aren't hickory nuts edible?

/i dunno,
//make some hickory butter, get a flea market stall
///profit?
 
argylez
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.


Yup, 100%
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: Aren't hickory nuts edible?

/i dunno,
//make some hickory butter, get a flea market stall
///profit?


Yes. Can be eaten raw right out of the shell.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Merltech: beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.

I advice looking up local laws first.

Where I live, it's allowable. Thing is, if it results in an improperly trimmed tree then there could be other issues.


Well after you've trimmed the branches on your side it's probably not going to fall onto your property.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As somebody who grew up next to a neighbor w/ a pine tree and a palm tree, I totally sympathize w/ this person. The trees are on the neighbor's side of the wall, no question, but the needles, pine cones, palm fronds, etc all come over the wall, easy. It farking sucks.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: MelGoesOnTour: Merltech: beezeltown: You're free to trim any branches hanging over the property line. That should reduce or eliminate the nuts falling on your property.

I advice looking up local laws first.

Where I live, it's allowable. Thing is, if it results in an improperly trimmed tree then there could be other issues.

Well after you've trimmed the branches on your side it's probably not going to fall onto your property.


Here, you can trim up to the property line, but...

If the trimming results in the death/loss of the entire tree, you're liable for the value of the tree, which could be thousands.

Why, yes, I did just have a professional tree service clean up and remove some trees from my yard.  We had one tree along our driveway that was really questionable, to the point the our tree guy suggested we hire a surveyor to be sure.  We have renters on that side, so it's harder to talk with the owner on a timely basis.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would rig up a tarp that collects the fallen nuts and redirects them back over the fence into the other yard.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In other news, Local woman limited to a problem most of the world wishes they had instead of actual problems...
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: Aren't hickory nuts edible?

/i dunno,
//make some hickory butter, get a flea market stall
///profit?


They go for 16 bucks a pound. Not bad.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: resident dystopian: Aren't hickory nuts edible?

/i dunno,
//make some hickory butter, get a flea market stall
///profit?

Yes. Can be eaten raw right out of the shell.


So you're saying this woman could have the joy of squirrel friends but not pay for the nuts to feed them?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: Aren't hickory nuts edible?

/i dunno,
//make some hickory butter, get a flea market stall
///profit?


Yes, yes they are

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: In other news, Local woman limited to a problem most of the world wishes they had instead of actual problems...


I don't know about your take here.  It's definitely annoying and can be dangerous for old people.  It doesn't feel like her problem to solve.  Why shouldn't she call the bed if they want this sorry if thing and try to reduce the number of problems in her life to 98?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Somaticasual: In other news, Local woman limited to a problem most of the world wishes they had instead of actual problems...

I don't know about your take here.  It's definitely annoying and can be dangerous for old people.  It doesn't feel like her problem to solve.  Why shouldn't she call the bed if they want this sorry if thing and try to reduce the number of problems in her life to 98?


Call the news.

We hot ad comment, THEN we check the results of autocorrect.
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She should get the loudest leaf blower on the market and clear the driveway early and often.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why if this was happening to me, I tell you what I would do! Well, I would just include any upkeep into my regular yard maintenance and not spend any other time thinking about it. But that's just the kind of troublemaker I am.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Somaticasual: In other news, Local woman limited to a problem most of the world wishes they had instead of actual problems...

I don't know about your take here.  It's definitely annoying and can be dangerous for old people.  It doesn't feel like her problem to solve.  Why shouldn't she call the bed if they want this sorry if thing and try to reduce the number of problems in her life to 98?


Oh, I'm not even dismissing it as a problem. But a leafblower sounds much simpler than calling the local news. This sounds like one of those disagreements that end up being a public feud on Nextdoor usually.
 
