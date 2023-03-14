 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ongoing attempts to arrest the former Prime Minister and opposition party leader in Pakistan lead to, uh, anger? Displeasure? Indignation, rage, fury? Dammit, I swear I had something for this   (cnn.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're as bad as Trumpers, but possibly even more dangerous.

The idiots over here would *NEVER* take a bullet for Donald Christ, they just talk a big game. They're emboldened because they're really not facing the punishment they should, particularly the insurrectionists.

But I can see the soccer boy fanbois over there doing such a thing. And they *are* being arrested, gassed, shot at.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everything in Pakistan ends in chaos
 
EasilyDistracted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.imgur.com image 400x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


With Data's complexion.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is EXACTLY what Fat Donny wanted out of his Jan6 insurrection: a confused, paralyzed police response that would quickly be overwhelmed by asshole redhats, giving him a window to cling to the presidency.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"[The government], they're petrified that if I come into power, I will hold them accountable," Khan told CNN on Tuesday. "They also know that even if I go to jail, we will swing the elections no matter what they do."

I can well believe this. As a bowler he could make the ball swing like few others.

/deadly in-swinger
//didn't he pioneer reverse swing?
///hattrick
///I'm sure he once fleened 12 panklers to our 5
 
