"Ah yes, Fark. Now that's a name I've not heard in a long time"
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is because they call themselves Old Ben Farkobi now.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your blog sucks
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't much cotton to no strangers round these parts. *ptui*
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Old Ben Farkobi


Uh, what version of Star Wars are YOU watching?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: That is because they call themselves Old Ben Farkobi now.



Fact: Farkers access your websites single file to hide their numbers.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh my it does not seem to have changed at all
- My Name Is cURL (@dougmoscrop) March 14, 2023
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aram Zucker-Scharff
@Chronotope

Who?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait, is this place.... Irrelevant?
Because an awful lot of folks here argue with the intensity of people who Santo'd themselves into public office.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Wait, is this place.... Irrelevant?
Because an awful lot of folks here argue with the intensity of people who Santo'd themselves into public office.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

qorkfiend:

oh my it does not seem to have changed at all
- My Name Is cURL (@dougmoscrop) March 14, 2023


Someone did not get over it.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aram Zucker-Scharff

I'll do you one better: *That's* a name I've never heard once, ever.

/proudly ignorant
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who who? What what?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: MillionDollarMo: Wait, is this place.... Irrelevant?
Because an awful lot of folks here argue with the intensity of people who Santo'd themselves into public office.

[reductress.jpg 346x750]


images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gleeman: What what?


In the butt.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, there's a list.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
♫ I wonder what's inside... your butthole ♪
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't understand the context here. Is that tweet showing sources of traffic to this guy's blog, or what?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I don't understand the context here. Is that tweet showing sources of traffic to this guy's blog, or what?


I also understand nothing going on here
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shhhh.

I like our quiet little corner of the internets.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No Pornhub? I call bullshiat.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flab: Gleeman: What what?

In the butt.


Boogie?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Barricaded Gunman: I don't understand the context here. Is that tweet showing sources of traffic to this guy's blog, or what?

I also understand nothing going on here


Something about the consumption of donkey meat.  Burrito?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Barricaded Gunman: I don't understand the context here. Is that tweet showing sources of traffic to this guy's blog, or what?

I also understand nothing going on here


Whatever it is, Fark gives him more of it than Twitter does, so maybe he should refresh himself on the name.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I don't understand the context here. Is that tweet showing sources of traffic to this guy's blog, or what?


Yes.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Sorelian's Ghost: That is because they call themselves Old Ben Farkobi now.


Fact: Farkers access your websites single file to hide their numbers.


Also fact: Farkers came in that thing because we're braver than you thought.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duke Phillips' Singing Bears
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: kbronsito: Sorelian's Ghost: That is because they call themselves Old Ben Farkobi now.


Fact: Farkers access your websites single file to hide their numbers.

Also fact: Farkers came in that thing because we're braver than you thought.


We come in lots of things you'd have to be brave (or stupid) to come in.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Duke Phillips' Singing Bears: MythDragon: kbronsito: Sorelian's Ghost: That is because they call themselves Old Ben Farkobi now.


Fact: Farkers access your websites single file to hide their numbers.

Also fact: Farkers came in that thing because we're braver than you thought.

We come in lots of things you'd have to be brave (or stupid) to come in.


'splains the divorce rate.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Aram Zucker-Scharff
@Chronotope

Who?


Right?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mentioned to a friend the other day "I read a headline on Fark..." and he laughed. I kind of side-eyed him and said "It's a news aggregation site...?" and he said, "Yeah, I know, I'm just surprised it's still around." The fact that it's been around so long, and (as mentioned in the Twitter thread) relatively unchanged is the main reason I still come here. It's exactly what I want it to be. Haters can suck it.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Feeling seen.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: That is because they call themselves Old Ben Farkobi now.


Drew won't open any email addressed as such or has as the subject, "The Pickle Incident".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Aram Zucker-Scharff
@Chronotope

Who?


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I will sometimes mention fark.

The most common response is "is that place still around".

I do not feel that that is positive mindshare
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: No Pornhub? I call bullshiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buravirgil: [Fark user image 640x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Whoppee"?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Barricaded Gunman: I don't understand the context here. Is that tweet showing sources of traffic to this guy's blog, or what?

I also understand nothing going on here


im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's really something awful subby.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This place isn't perfect but have you seen the rest of the internet?

Ew.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I dont get the pol tab hate. Shiat's a bellwether to why things are the way they are. Also libertarians(R) can suck it!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I only started coming here as part of my court-ordered community service for disaffected grumps. But darned if the place didn't grow on me.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Sorelian's Ghost: That is because they call themselves Old Ben Farkobi now.


Fact: Farkers access your websites single file to hide their numbers.


And because the servers can only handle one person at a time...
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: I only started coming here as part of my court-ordered community service for disaffected grumps. But darned if the place didn't grow on me.


Oh. Interesting. I started coming here after I was caught masturbating at a random funeral
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why is the mobile fark separate?
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark is something of an anachronism now.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Fark is something of an anachronism now.


Have you seen their servers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Literally who?
 
