 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Palatka, FL decides to just start putting Narcan in vending machines. Entire town last seen passed out in a ditch while crawling to a vending machine   (news4jax.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2023 at 6:20 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why the fark is not letting people die controversial? You stupid farking ass 👄
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It saves lives, period. Obviously, it can't be the only intervention - someone who needs this is very, very deep in the throes of addiction, but they can't recover from said addiction if they're dead.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And I don't see that being smashed open and empty by 2am tonight.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Inevitably someone will pop up, saying how this is bad and that drug users should die because reasons and morality.

I'm tired of seeing dead bodies.

Public access opioid overdose kits save lives. They do nothing else. And they give that person a chance at tomorrow, and potentially accessing services to get them clean.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Each box of Narcan is free.

They'll all be gone in a few hours and you'll find someone selling them.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

trerro: It saves lives, period. Obviously, it can't be the only intervention - someone who needs this is very, very deep in the throes of addiction, but they can't recover from said addiction if they're dead.


The majority of opioid users who overdose do not intend to. They do not know what they are getting is laced with substances that are far more potent opioid receptor agonists than heroin.

Add in the fact that many municipalities and states still criminalize harm reduction, measures such as needle, exchanges and test strips, and the limited number of access beds for low and no income families and it's a recipe for disaster
 
acouvis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone who thinks Narcan encourages abuse has no idea how it works.

If anything, a regular junkie would refuse Narcan since it completely stops the high from doing drugs in the first place.

But hey, what would you expect from the "Just say no" party... Which is doubly ironic since the term was coined by Barbara Bush, who drank so much alcohol that if they had opted to cremate her she'd probably still be burning.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Each box of Narcan is free.

They'll all be gone in a few hours and you'll find someone selling them.


no addict wants to be given narcan.

I don't know what freeper moonie nonsense you've been reading but naloxone is a nasty drug to wake up with if you're a long term opioid user.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Then they go and get one of those "Jump from the 5th Floor" suicide vendors.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They better put the damn things in right. I hate having to rock the vending machine because the claw gets stuck on a corner of the bag.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: HotWingConspiracy: Each box of Narcan is free.

They'll all be gone in a few hours and you'll find someone selling them.

no addict wants to be given narcan.

I don't know what freeper moonie nonsense you've been reading but naloxone is a nasty drug to wake up with if you're a long term opioid user.


But somebody will want to give it to them. Then they'll have to go talk to the guy sitting on all the free narcan he just helped himself to.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Inevitably someone will pop up, saying how this is bad and that drug users should die because reasons and morality.

I'm tired of seeing dead bodies.

Public access opioid overdose kits save lives. They do nothing else. And they give that person a chance at tomorrow, and potentially accessing services to get them clean.


But now someone might go and become a hopeless drug addict  because they know my tax dollars are paying for this safety net!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: trerro: It saves lives, period. Obviously, it can't be the only intervention - someone who needs this is very, very deep in the throes of addiction, but they can't recover from said addiction if they're dead.

The majority of opioid users who overdose do not intend to. They do not know what they are getting is laced with substances that are far more potent opioid receptor agonists than heroin.

Add in the fact that many municipalities and states still criminalize harm reduction, measures such as needle, exchanges and test strips, and the limited number of access beds for low and no income families and it's a recipe for disaster


acouvis: Anyone who thinks Narcan encourages abuse has no idea how it works.

If anything, a regular junkie would refuse Narcan since it completely stops the high from doing drugs in the first place.

But hey, what would you expect from the "Just say no" party... Which is doubly ironic since the term was coined by Barbara Bush, who drank so much alcohol that if they had opted to cremate her she'd probably still be burning.


Regular junkie with experience would take one just to have around - 'cause od's are an occupational hazarad.  And as whacked out as a serious junkie can be, they are not generally actively suicidal
 
red230
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought Florida already taught elementary school kids how to properly cut oxy so their parents won't overdose.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.