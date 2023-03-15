 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Teen claims massive porn mag stash was left in walls by builders. Not his collection was exposed by falling tree crashing through bedroom   (ktvu.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby,, I don't know how to tell you this but teenagers these days don't know porn comes in magazines. They don't even know magazines come in magazines.

We're old Subby, we're old.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's still gonna get kicked out of the house if he doesn't cut that hair.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Subby,, I don't know how to tell you this but teenagers these days don't know porn comes in magazines. They don't even know magazines come in magazines.

We're old Subby, we're old.


Fine, but explain the crusty sock collection

/ not subby
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm not even 40 and i remember the olden days when porn spontaneously manifested in the woods.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at a conference center in Santa Cruz, I thought our windows were going to blow in at some point. The winds were shaking the building enough to make the projector and screen sway.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon afterward he was visited by a giant rabbit with a metallic head.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mudd's woman: He's still gonna get kicked out of the house if he doesn't cut that hair.


My father: you look like a goddamned hippie.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: I'm at a conference center in Santa Cruz, I thought our windows were going to blow in at some point. The winds were shaking the building enough to make the projector and screen sway.


Keep your window open.  It's windy enough for flying Bunnies.

doctornerdlove.comView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should probably check on this... My dad had a subscription to Playboy from the early 1960's on, and they eventually got stored in the crawlspace under the stairs. I may have a collector's goldmine!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

maxheck: I should probably check on this... My dad had a subscription to Playboy from the early 1960's on, and they eventually got stored in the crawlspace under the stairs. I may have a collector's goldmine!


Or a crusty mess.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a large tree fall this morning.  Fortunately, it fell away from my home.  If it had fallen the other direction, it could have flattened me, or worse, endangered my pr0n collection.

Constant rain and high winds has resulted in a lot of trees getting blown down in the area.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They have porn on computers and phones now subby.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do phone book sized monthly volumes of ero manga count as "magazines"?  Asking for uh... reasons
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

replacementcool: i'm not even 40 and i remember the olden days when porn spontaneously manifested in the woods.


I was such an innocent at the time, I thought when some kids said some "Playboys" were found in the woods, they meant "Playmobil". Imagine my confusion and the amusement of my peers.

Ah, childhood. Always good for a laugh!
 
