(The Daily Beast)   "What does that mean to you? Would you mind defining woke?" ..... "Homina homina homina homina, I mean like, this is gonna be viral isn't it?"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
GalFisk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's "people we conservatives don't like", but they're not allowed to say it out loud.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NOT stomping on a box of orphaned puppies = "woke".
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For conservatives Woke = Black. Every time you hear them say "woke" replace it with Black. Also, every time you see the words "American", "voters," or "taxpayers" they mean white people.

If you do a consciously mental "find and replace" while you're reading or listening to the news, it makes American media racism make a lot more sense.

This has been my TED Talk
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't hack an interview with a soft outfit lik3 "The Hill"? Good luck trying to hang in prime time.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
SVB was "woke" because their board wasn't all straight white men
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Woke
Spiritual and intellectual enlightenment, like waking up from a deep sleep and seeing things clearly for the first time.
I never knew what really mattered in life. Now I'm woke.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Never not going to giggle at "homina homina homina."

/exeunt
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
woke means tolerant... but it's an insult.  which tells you exactly how meaningful the term is.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When asked to define woke, the conservative then honestly explained "Most people sleepwalk through life, never really looking around them to see, much less question, the framework of society and how it affects them. When someone"wakes up", they notice the built in racism that keeps down people of color, the systemic misogyny that holds down women, and the capitalist system that ensures the fruits of labor are collected by few, leaving the very creators of that wealth just enough to survive so they can continue producing. Being 'woke' is a threat to the system that benefits the powerful and rich, whom we conservatives serve. Therefore, we will fight every attempt to 'wake up ' the American electorate, lest they shake the pillars of our palaces."

/That's what it really means to conservatives, but no way in hell they're going to say it out loud.
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]


It's not just racism though. LGBTQ, electric cars, green power, food, schooling, how businesses are regulated, etc. etc. I guess just call them Nazis.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess I just consider woke to be an understanding that the devastating effects of slavery didn't end with the emancipation proclamation.  I've never really felt compelled to confirm or debunk that definition.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Woke is what happens when you wake up.

Rage Against The Machine | Wake Up (Lyrics)
Youtube G87V04tdTRY
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Since it's not the slam they think it is, when I hear it they might as well be saying "Stupid nice people!"
I tend to tell people that I am not woke yet, but I am waking up. Quickly.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The question "What does 'Woke' mean to you?" is and example of someone being woke.

It asks for someone's personal interpretation of a concept or feeling in order to better connect with them. The person being asked the question usually hates 'wokeness' but wants to be heard and understood.

/the ironing is delicious
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Woke
Spiritual and intellectual enlightenment, like waking up from a deep sleep and seeing things clearly for the first time.
I never knew what really mattered in life. Now I'm woke.


Immanuel Kant would be pissed.

/As would Plato.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was ridiculed here some time ago when I pointed out these people were starting to use "wokeness" as an insult and if you saw it in that form to beware. This is now just the obvious result of that; they do it with every term they don't understand or like or fear, which makes it a little easier, I guess, to realize why they cheered that f guy's bizarre word salad.
 
hawcian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: For conservatives Woke = Black. Every time you hear them say "woke" replace it with Black. Also, every time you see the words "American", "voters," or "taxpayers" they mean white people.

If you do a consciously mental "find and replace" while you're reading or listening to the news, it makes American media racism make a lot more sense.

This has been my TED Talk


That's absurd. Conservatives aren't defined by their needless fear and hatred of black people. There's also women, LGBTQ+ folk, immigrants (brown), drag queens, intellectuals, teachers, businesses that advertise to those people, honestly it's a pretty long list. It's a big tent of bigotry.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When Hillary Clinton sends emails at 3 AM from Hunter Biden's laptop.

Chexmix
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GalFisk: It's "people we conservatives don't like", but they're not allowed to say it out loud.


It's not only that.  It's ANYTHING conservatives don't like.  "Dammit, it's raining outside.  This weather is woke!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To the Red Hats...woke is a pejorative and a scarecrow.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Walker: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]

It's not just racism though. LGBTQ, electric cars, green power, food, schooling, how businesses are regulated, etc. etc. I guess just call them Nazis.


Like everything else, Republicans have driven the term into the ground and now it is used by different wings of the GOP to mean different things. The money wing is using it to get rid of public education and keep money away from things like renewable energy. The racist wing is using it to whitewash history and promote white supremacy. The pundit wing is using it to just make people vaguely afraid about "the war on masculinity" and whatever else they've made up this month.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here's a definition : Smart if you agree, funny if you don't : 

Wokeness is the active recognition of current behaviors that continue, permit, or encourage systems of preference for the dominant political groups, and which actively suppress the civil rights & participation of marginal groups, or groups that have historically experienced (and are still experiencing) systemic oppression, particularly in a way that the republican / conservative / Trump party doesn't like.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got cold calls a couple years ago asking for republican donations, and I stopped the lady in her spiel at "democrats destroying America." I asked Her, specifically, to tell me how democrats are destroying America. She froze, couldn't come up with an example, so I accused HER of destroying America by repeating baseless, inflammatory lies with no critical thought. I went on and on, and she said she eventually responded that she wasn't a republican she was an "independent", which I said was rich, since she was literally cold calling people for money for republicans.

Piece of shiat. Anyway, the point is that conservatives are mindless drones, repeating the lies that help them function. It's no different than any cult or religion. It's hilarious when you make them try and defend their point of view, which is probably indefensible.
 
eKonk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: GalFisk: It's "people we conservatives don't like", but they're not allowed to say it out loud.

It's not only that.  It's ANYTHING conservatives don't like.  "Dammit, it's raining outside.  This weather is woke!"


Republicans sure have a lot of words that mean "anything conservatives don't like" - I mean there's "woke", "CRT", "ESG", "Liberal", "Socialist", "Democrat", "Equity" - and that's just the tip of the ice berg.  They truly have developed it into an art form.

/not a good form of art, to be certain, but they do constantly create new ways of expressing the same idiotic idea, which is something...
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Duh. Woke means Marxist.
I learned this from the letters to the editor in my local newspaper.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Walker: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]

It's not just racism though. LGBTQ, electric cars, green power, food, schooling, how businesses are regulated, etc. etc. I guess just call them Nazis.


Is it hyperbolic to suggest that modern conservatives are trying their damnedest to be worse than Nazis?

Violent, cruel, greedy...sure. But also petty sanctimonious liars who revel in their bigotry and ignorance.

I'm not saying they'll succeed in being worse than the Original Nazis, but they don't seem like they'd be content with second place.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ now  
Woke, rigged, patriot, "stollen"...

What are words I never care to hear ever again Alex.
 
