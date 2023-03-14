 Skip to content
(WGBH Boston)   Boston's experiment with fare-free busing saves people money and makes transit even easier   (wgbh.org) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
stop trying to make busfare queens happen.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every local experiment to make the lives of the poorest and the most vulnerable slightly less horrid turns out to be a resounding success with better results than even the most optimistic projections.

Yet these policies can never be implemented on a broader basis, because reasons.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well if you're lucky enough to have cash that's in small enough bills to ride without wasting a lot of it (bus drivers don't give change and if you're in a residential area you can't pop into the Safeway to break a twenty, if they even agree to do it) or a bus that takes debit cards (never seen one of those) than you're good to go on most public transit.

Most of us don't exist in Fantasyland so the bus becomes more of a hassle than it is worth.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At one point when I was unemployed I purchased a buspass, and just rode from one end of town to the other, various lines. Takes about 50 minutes each ride.

That's good entertainment for the 30USD it cost. More expensive than hanging out in the library all day, but I'm more a bus person I guess.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
26 percent of riders saved $20 or more.

And I'll bet it went to THOSE PEOPLE - so it will certainly be shut down soon, and the $8 million can be used to give tax breaks.

/amIdoingitright?
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Well if you're lucky enough to have cash that's in small enough bills to ride without wasting a lot of it (bus drivers don't give change and if you're in a residential area you can't pop into the Safeway to break a twenty, if they even agree to do it) or a bus that takes debit cards (never seen one of those) than you're good to go on most public transit.

Most of us don't exist in Fantasyland so the bus becomes more of a hassle than it is worth.


Huh... I'm  just realizing I'm in my 40's and have never actually thought about how paying for the bus worked. I've taken metro systems (WMATA, MTA, the L, BART, the Tube, etc), and I've ridden on shuttle busses and such, but just a regular drives-a-route-and-makes-stops city bus?  Nope. The norm for the metro/subway systems is of course charging a card and using it repeatedly until it needs to be recharged.

I always assumed they would also use the same SmarTrip cards as the Metro, or had their own pass in smaller cities that only have busses as transit.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Confabulat: Well if you're lucky enough to have cash that's in small enough bills to ride without wasting a lot of it (bus drivers don't give change and if you're in a residential area you can't pop into the Safeway to break a twenty, if they even agree to do it) or a bus that takes debit cards (never seen one of those) than you're good to go on most public transit.

Most of us don't exist in Fantasyland so the bus becomes more of a hassle than it is worth.

Huh... I'm  just realizing I'm in my 40's and have never actually thought about how paying for the bus worked. I've taken metro systems (WMATA, MTA, the L, BART, the Tube, etc), and I've ridden on shuttle busses and such, but just a regular drives-a-route-and-makes-stops city bus?  Nope. The norm for the metro/subway systems is of course charging a card and using it repeatedly until it needs to be recharged.

I always assumed they would also use the same SmarTrip cards as the Metro, or had their own pass in smaller cities that only have busses as transit.


Every bus system I've ever seen takes passes, most only take passes and do not deal with cash in any capacity.
 
rattart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$8 Billion federal grant to save 26% of riders $20 over 2 years. Brilliant.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rattart: $8 Billion federal grant to save 26% of riders $20 over 2 years. Brilliant.


Aw, I know reading is hard for you, honey, but at least you tried.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I commuted to work by bus for two years.  The correct change is the least of your problems.  To depend completely on a transit system in Texas takes A LOT of planning and free time.  And the ability to ignore smells.
 
