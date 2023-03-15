 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   California college students told not to congregate under trees during wind and lightning storms. Also reminded to not look at source of rain fearing drownings   (kron4.com) divider line
12
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rules Grandma taught me by the time I was 10 years old.

Never stand under a tree in a thunderstorm.
Never walk on the ice covering a river.
Stay out of that weird brown streak in the surf.
etc.

There are basic rules for survival that should be hammered into kids starting as soon as they can walk and talk. It seems like there are a lot of folks that either don't know them, or don't give a damn about telling their kids about.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Be aware of your surroundings.
Head on a swivel. Check. What is this, 'Nam?

- Look up and remain vigilant.
10-4 Sarge. When do we hit the LZ?

- Don't congregate under trees.
Got it. Avoid cover.

- Avoid using headphones or looking down at your phone to remain alert."
*Steppenwolf backed war montage plays on iPhone as our hero is crushed by a falling tree after checking phone campus alert to avoid congregating under trees*
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next they will teach them how to tie their shoelaces.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

People in San Francisco might not be familiar with the rules for thunderstorms, for the same reason that people in Florida don't know the rules for driving in snow.

dryknife
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
hershy799
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CSB:
In high school, we were on a science-themed field trip to some very large park. It starts to thunder. One of the SCIENCEteachers has a group of us gather under a large tree.

I said "fark no" and ran as fast as my fat ass could to actual shelter about 3/4 mile away.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have the weirdest boner.

LoneVVolf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wxboy: People in San Francisco might not be familiar with the rules for thunderstorms, for the same reason that people in Florida don't know the rules for driving in snow.


f*ckthisonestateinparticular.jpg
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Also, the weather in many parts of CA is so mild that schools end up designed with a lot of uncovered tree-shaded outdoor common & transition areas. My SoCal high school was like that.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sadly, even some old people don't seem to have learned it:

Elderly Couple Visiting DC Killed By Lightning Strike Near White House
Youtube mXHCx5Vz2j8
 
