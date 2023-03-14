 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   BHO brah, you'd better be careful with those huge bags of weed soaked in butane riding on the floor of your van. The bags could leak and drip on the exhaust   (ktvu.com) divider line
10
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Mar 2023 at 2:45 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I drove by about the same time the firetrucks were pulling up and saw weed trimmings everywhere. The blast blew the backdoors open and you could see more bags inside. The local news now says that the driver tried to light a cigarette and boom.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

maddog2030: he local news now says that the driver tried to light a cigarette and boom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh lawd, not the hot dog water flavored BHO!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought they used butane because it evaporates quickly. Why would they...

Oh, right, stoner logic. They put the spent shake in the bags before it all evaporated to take it somewhere to dispose or mulch, so they put it in sealed plastic bags.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
you'e supposed to let the butane evaporate off you farking moron, you goddamn imbecile. now all that weed is gone.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How to tell that 'you're doing it wrong- van explosion' episode.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"slight scent of mary-jane" contains the letters of the word "fentanyl". Thirty cops died while investigating.
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I thought they used butane because it evaporates quickly. Why would they...

Oh, right, stoner logic. They put the spent shake in the bags before it all evaporated to take it somewhere to dispose or mulch, so they put it in sealed plastic bags.


It's hard to imagine what sequence of events led up to someone transporting that much unevaporated shake.

I assume they must have processed a large amount of it and then decided to load everything up for disposal because they were leaving town or something and didn't want the smell to be an issue. Maybe they had done it before with no issues.

Unfortunately because a lot of people are doing this kind of business at a black market level, they're doing industrial processes without any kind of OSHA compliance or anything which can often lead to questionable safety standards.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

replacementcool: you'e supposed to let the butane evaporate off you farking moron, you goddamn imbecile. now all that weed is gone.


It was already gone, that's waste from making more commercially convenient forms of weed
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.