(Daily Mail)   Suspected American spy suspected to be working with British intelligence agency stabbed by suspected terrorist   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Strange  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This entire story is suspect.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The victim is said to have been sitting in a car when the knifeman lashed out stabbing her in the leisure centre"

Ouch
 
algman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can someone translate leisure centre into simplified English for me?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
secondment
 
brilett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think her cover may be blown.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: "The victim is said to have been sitting in a car when the knifeman lashed out stabbing her in the leisure centre"

Ouch


Por que tan serioso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: secondment


That one got me as well but I also couldn't remember the past tense of the word "bleed" today.  It's bled.
 
othmar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Matthew 26:52Then said Jesus unto him, Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.


if you had obeyed Jesus, you wouldn't have this problem.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FNG: [Fark user image image 291x173]


Came to say I hope Felix Leiter is OK.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

algman: Can someone translate leisure centre into simplified English for me?


Vagina
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

