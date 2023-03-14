 Skip to content
Because gun control is clearly out of the question here's a pop up panic room for schoolkids
    Fail, shot  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those walls may be armoured and bullet proof, but those ceiling tiles look like standard, plain, ceiling tiles that would be easy to stand on a desk and lift up and be able to look down into the safe room.....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look, a barrel for all the little fish.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While horrifying, it's also kind of neat.

Mostly horrifying, though.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think I was ever in a classroom with that much free space off to the side.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're gonna die in there.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the Venn diagram is between parents who think this is a good idea and parents who are convinced face masks are 'traumatizing' their children
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: I don't think I was ever in a classroom with that much free space off to the side.


Or more to the point, empty space.  To my mind, that's the biggest flaw in this technology:  you'd have a classroom full of stuff in the way preventing you from opening it.

To my untrained eye that thing is about 9x9 when unfolded, and at one point during the unfolding it's a straight 18' wall across the diagonal, meaning that the back wall needs 15.5 feet for it to expand.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I assume shootings don't last long enough for anyone to make it to a panic room.
 
voyageur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drop ceiling laughs at your walls. Pull a desk to the "safe" room wall, stand on it, and lift one of those shiatty ceiling panels and the students are all tightly packed together wishing they had the coverage water gives fish in a barrel.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Uvalde model can hold up to thirty fully grown and fully armed police officers.
 
pheelix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: I assume shootings don't last long enough for anyone to make it to a panic room.


Not saying I support pop-up panic rooms, but Uvalde lasted longer than an hour.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, it probably won't fit in most classrooms, but look on the bright side! There's plenty of room in the parking lot for the cops to set them up and hide inside while the kids are getting massacred! Yay for safety!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: I don't think I was ever in a classroom with that much free space off to the side.


It's not free space. It's space allocated for the bullet-proof panic room. That's the world we live in now.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe focus on solutions to not let a shooter in and design buildings that allow emergency exits for students? Plenty of school shootings happen as a result of safety protocols not being followed and the shooter waltzing into entrances that should be closed or locked without any sort of safety/resource officer there. There are plenty of reasons outside of a school shooter to design buildings in a safer manner and have security officers that are trained and worth a shiat on campus with strict access to entrance points that can be monitored.

This little device is all well and good unless the shooter targets a cafeteria or auditorium also. Both locations which generally are much easier to access with a higher concentration of students. Also, as others have said, lol on having that much extra space in a classroom and reinforcing the walls to mount that system. I am surprised it wouldn't require some sort of metal bracing above the grid also.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Those walls may be armoured and bullet proof, but those ceiling tiles look like standard, plain, ceiling tiles that would be easy to stand on a desk and lift up and be able to look down into the safe room.....


At a certain US Government facility where I was employed, the security office had a bullet-proof glass window.

Installed in a normal sheetrock wall.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pheelix: Mugato: I assume shootings don't last long enough for anyone to make it to a panic room.

Not saying I support pop-up panic rooms, but Uvalde lasted longer than an hour.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This would be a nice compromise if, IF, gun owners fully paid to have them in every grade school.  Otherwise STFU and ban ar15 and tax bullets and kill strawman buyers.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Never any shortage of money to be made from fear.  That thing cost a fortune, and they'll never need it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$60K whiteboard that doubles as a NIJ Level III protective box WITHOUT A LID. A box with a drop ceiling over it.

Doesn't matter how goddamned bulletproof it is if your theoretical assailant can just push a desk over to it, stand on the desk & pop a drop ceiling tile, then happily shoot you & your kids like deluded little fish in a barrel.

Guaranteed, that door opens the second a gun goes over the top, fires off a few rounds, and the assailant says "Unlock the door or I keep firing until you're all dead."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Naido: Never any shortage of money to be made from fear.  That thing cost a fortune, and they'll never need it.


And they will put one in every classroom, only to discover that when the assailant enters during recess, it'll make a fantastic place for the assailant to hold the kids he's herded into it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

voyageur: Drop ceiling laughs at your walls. Pull a desk to the "safe" room wall, stand on it, and lift one of those shiatty ceiling panels and the students are all tightly packed together wishing they had the coverage water gives fish in a barrel.


This, goddamn it (while shaking a tiny, respectful fist.) It's a design meant to say "well, we tried to do something," and it's meant to funnel $60K a classroom to somebody's pet project.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Naido: Never any shortage of money to be made from fear.  That thing cost a fortune, and they'll never need it.


Never? 😆 if only
 
buravirgil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Needs a turret.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Naido: Never any shortage of money to be made from fear.  That thing cost a fortune, and they'll never need it.

Never? 😆 if only


It'll only take twenty minutes to get all of the shiat and desks packed around it out of the way, then they're golden.

/Until someone tosses a homemade explosive through the drop ceiling into the nice blast chamber
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What.
The.
Absolute.
Farking.
Shiat.

That's all I can say. Everyone in the replies who isn't a gun-worshiping psychopath has said everything else I could say. They've pointed out everything I could. Just... fark this universe, this dimension, this existence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, and the gap between the safe room's walls and the floor is fun, too. If your school's anything like my school, it had flammable liquids (or you can BYOB.) A few gallons of something like alcohol or formaldehyde and a match, and I bet it'll be a biatch to identify the bodies.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I grew up in a rough neighborhood in Detroit in the '60s and early '70s and that made me sad. I will never understand why people would rather have guns than a safe country.

/I know people are going to laugh at me
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Those walls may be armoured and bullet proof, but those ceiling tiles look like standard, plain, ceiling tiles that would be easy to stand on a desk and lift up and be able to look down into the safe room.....


It's just the panel; the school would be responsible for providing a reinforced ceiling if they want to do that. That would have to be a separate thing, for the room to slide like that.

Sure, a highly motivated shooter COULD get a table, drag it over to the side, then get a chair on top of that, stand on top of it and then try to knock the tiles out and shoot into the room.  However that would take time, and assuming the cops actually do their job, they should be in the school by the time the shooter gets through the door and also through the safe room.

This all sucks and everything, but Presidents have tried, substantial numbers of members of Congress have tried and the political will is just not in favor of changing laws now or maybe for a long, long time.  Even if there were a sweeping ban that took care of everything besides muzzleloaders tomorrow, the country is still so saturated that we're still looking at shootings for decades to come.

We need a national organization that recruits and trains kids in schools to perform duties like the Safety Patrol. This is critical not just for school-age survival, but also for later in life.

- Door team: 2 or more students whose job it is to secure, lock and test the door.

- Communications team: Help the teacher to relay an Active Shooter alert message to the main office.

- Ushers: Students who have the exclusive job of getting all the kids into the safe room, or a designated safe area of the classroom. This may involve retrieving a student who is having an anxiety attack.

Moreover, classrooms need to be equipped with First Aid kits and all students need to be trained in their use.

So the idea would be that everyone has a job, and they should be able to get the whole classroom secured in 2-3 seconds, get everyone into the room and have an alert sent out in 10-15 seconds. The teacher makes sure everyone is doing their job, but they really need to be able to operate independently just in case the teacher is out, there's a poorly trained substitute or the teacher has already been shot.

The same pattern should be followed in workplaces and other public areas.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, you're gonna cram 30 American children into that little box?
 
