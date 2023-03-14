 Skip to content
(The News & Observer (NC))   It's bad enough to lose your 400K home to the Atlantic Ocean. What's worse is the town coming after you to clear the remaining debris of your home off the beach, because, you know, it's a good place to body surf   (newsobserver.com) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I do the same thing if I lose my footing.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What kind of shiatty condition was the place that beachfront property was only valued at $400,000?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What kind of shiatty condition was the place that beachfront property was only valued at $400,000?


FTA "According to Zillow.com"

Which I take to mean the value was much much lower.  It was probably halfway in the ocean a decade ago.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Those oceans man, they'll just sneak up on you.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
officials said they are communicating with the owner of the house to coordinate the removal of the house and all related debris on the beach

Better not answer those calls from unknown numbers.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
According to the article, the erosion that led to the collapse is a result of rising sea levels.  This seems impossible as I recall North Carolina in recent years banned making any policies based upon prediction of sea level rises which means that such rising cannot happen.
 
