NAiLED IT
FarkaDark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ta-da
 
scanman61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Investigators later learned that Felix stole the car

I kinda guessed that when I saw "Hyundai Sonata"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Korean judge gave him a 9.9 for the landing, removing .1 for destroying one of his homeland's finest vehicles.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"didn't have any headlights"

Couldn't just let that go if they weren't causing any problems, eh?
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cleared the centerpiece in the fountain! I prefer the classics though.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude is going to jail for years for stealing a goddamn Hyundai Sonata.

Lol wow oh wow
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"flipping several times"

I think that only counts as one full flip.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scanman61: Investigators later learned that Felix stole the car

I kinda guessed that when I saw "Hyundai Sonata"


It's easy to dunk on Sonatas, which is surprising based on the amount of air they seem to be able to get.
 
Dreadskull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Double insane stunt bonus
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See, roundabouts curb speeding!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: See, roundabouts curb speeding!


So do curbs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
🚀
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Driver had an unserialized handgun.
Whoops.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Driver had an unserialized handgun.
Whoops.


Zoinkies, it's a G-G-G-G-G-GH-GH-GHOST GUN!!
 
dickymug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "didn't have any headlights"

Couldn't just let that go if they weren't causing any problems, eh?


Not sure if this is a sarcastic comment, but it was 5 am and pitch dark, so it's a problem he doesn't have his lights on fleeing the cops in a partially residential area.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Americans cant handle roundabouts.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's nothing to be proud of, Rusty!

50 yards...
 
