(CNBC)   Ohio FINALLY sues Norfolk Southern   (cnbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh.
Big government
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ohio hates capitalism.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good.

How Corporate Greed Destroyed East Palestine
Youtube TcSLlveDu6k
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bootstraps.  Ohio.  Tough it out, you big old he-men.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Countersuit: Ohio burned up our valuable inventory
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes a long drawn-out court case always beats carefully crafted proactive and preventive laws.

America: Land of the reactionary.
 
ecl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CNBC should be flushed into a major ocean.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Finally?  This is pretty damn fast to start litigation.  Usually it takes many months to get started.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After decades of losing, Ohio finally sees a contest they can win, and they seize the opportunity.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The citizens better start recruiting jon Stewart as their liaison.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: After decades of losing, Ohio finally sees a contest they can win, and they seize the opportunity.


They'll still be Ohio.
 
