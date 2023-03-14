 Skip to content
(CNN)   A 14-year old and two horses dead after teens steal horses and go on a joy ride. The rest are in stable condition   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No free horse sign?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say neigh to that plot.  I wonder who was the glue that held the team together.  Or maybe they were jockeying for the position.

/let the horse race for the best pubs begin
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a celebration that the reporter got to actually use "stable condition" in a story with horses.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor horses.
Ok, ok. I'll be nice.
That poor driver.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 14-year-old died at the scene, while the two other riders - a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old - were taken to a local hospital, where they remain in stable condition, per police.

Niiiiice
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blücher!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Those poor, delicious animals.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse thrives?

What year is it again?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old
.

Friggen' millennials.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Get a rope
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 679x452]

Those poor, delicious animals.


You never see that at the Mongolian grill
 
scanman61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Horse thrives?

What year is it again?


Horses have been thriving for a long, long time
 
capngroovy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Horse thrives?

What year is it again?


It's Texas, we can assume circa 1860s
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: /let the horse race for the best pubs begin


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: cheeseaholic: /let the horse race for the best pubs begin

[Fark user image image 425x567]


Ooops. I thought it said pubes...
(Carefully deletes the pic saved for upload)
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We're they on Old Town Road?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is just bad news all around. Many years ago, in the dim misty past of the mid 90s, I was a volunteer fire cadet and there were two calls that they wouldn't allow the cadets to go on, both involving horses.

One was a case of a poor guy in the wrong place at the wrong time after a couple of horses got loose near a blind curve. There's a gross story and a funny/sad story that happened. I'll refrain from telling either, as they both sort of led one into the other and it's only funny in a very gallows humor way. Imagine what a small pickup looks like after hitting two horses.

The other was just sad. A lady got thrown while riding and got her brains kicked out by her own horse, literally. Like, the phrase 'and her brain fell out' was mentioned.

Horses are not toys. Neither are cars, but horses especially are dumb and spooky, and if you don't know the horse don't mess with it. Even if you do know the horse, there's a chance that it could see a bird, or a bag, or a leaf, or nothing, and decide to kick you to death. Hell, even if it's the nicest, chillest horse in history you could still be a dumb ass and fall off onto your head.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Those poor horses.
Ok, ok. I'll be nice.
That poor driver.


That lucky driver.

Must have been in a truck. If it was a sedan, the car would have hit the horse around thigh level, sending 1200+ lbs of horse and rider into the windshield.

People have died from hitting a 120 lb deer. Imagine hitting something 10 times heavier.

You'd think kids in Texas know what happens to horse thieves....
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
PirateKing:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I want to frolic with a herd of minis. I promise not to eat one.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the horses, anyway.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: PirateKing:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 764x401]

I want to frolic with a herd of minis. I promise not to eat one.


Those things will kill you and everyone you love and not even blink when blood gets in their eyes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That drivers collision avoidance skills are a little buggy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Horse thievery is a hanging offense.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

indy_kid: SBinRR: Those poor horses.
Ok, ok. I'll be nice.
That poor driver.

That lucky driver.

Must have been in a truck. If it was a sedan, the car would have hit the horse around thigh level, sending 1200+ lbs of horse and rider into the windshield.

People have died from hitting a 120 lb deer. Imagine hitting something 10 times heavier.

You'd think kids in Texas know what happens to horse thieves....


I was a passenger in a Ford Festiva that almost hit a moose.  First time I ever saw a moose when I wasn't camping on the Back Slope.  We pretty much would have swept the leg, Johnny, & the giant moose-butt would have fallen thru the windshield.  We dead.  The moose, I got shot, I got CO poisoned by a furnace (memory is hazy on that one), that one time I huffed to much nitrous & laughed myself to death.  I swear I've died several times already... not sure how I'm still above ground.
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Horse thrives?

What year is it again?


That's a hangin'
 
imbrial
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: indy_kid: SBinRR: Those poor horses.
Ok, ok. I'll be nice.
That poor driver.

That lucky driver.

Must have been in a truck. If it was a sedan, the car would have hit the horse around thigh level, sending 1200+ lbs of horse and rider into the windshield.

People have died from hitting a 120 lb deer. Imagine hitting something 10 times heavier.

You'd think kids in Texas know what happens to horse thieves....

I was a passenger in a Ford Festiva that almost hit a moose.  First time I ever saw a moose when I wasn't camping on the Back Slope.  We pretty much would have swept the leg, Johnny, & the giant moose-butt would have fallen thru the windshield.  We dead.  The moose, I got shot, I got CO poisoned by a furnace (memory is hazy on that one), that one time I huffed to much nitrous & laughed myself to death.  I swear I've died several times already... not sure how I'm still above ground.


Sir this is an Arby's
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor 🐎 🐴 🎠 🏇 🐎
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did anyone ask the family of the kid "why the long face?"
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how the driver is off the hook.  Horses aren't exactly speeding above the Highway speed limit.
 
almejita
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How the fark could you hit something the size of a farking horse on that big, open highway. Did they not see what sounds like several big horses in the farking roadway.  Horses are pretty much as big as cars, you know.  If you can hit a horse, you can hit a car.  Don't they shoot horse thieves?  Sorry kid, you stole the wrong horse...at the wrong time...Wonder if his buddies will get charged with the death.
 
