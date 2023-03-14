 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bleeping Computer)   I can't even get a status update from beerspill.reddit.com. Pfft, amateurs   (bleepingcomputer.com) divider line
52
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

967 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 14 Mar 2023 at 6:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like that ugly Funko Pop guy got REALLY wasted
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be weird if it were orchestrated by a large studio angry about Reddit leaking the script to Quantumania.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god we have our PolTab fallback!
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
... for shiatposting, that is
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
reddit.com is back.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mofa: It would be weird if it were orchestrated by a large studio angry about Reddit leaking the script to Quantumania.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Marvel movies have a script?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bet Drew was over there today. Thanks Drew.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: mofa: It would be weird if it were orchestrated by a large studio angry about Reddit leaking the script to Quantumania.
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Marvel movies have a script?


Yes, all of them.  'A' script.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where will the journalists get their articles??????
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dammit, and I had some important masturbating to select porn subreddits I was going to do too. Now what am I supposed to do?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But there 10s of people on there waiting on me to tell them whether or not they were an arsehole.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was told there'd be spankings.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm... FREEEEEEEEEE!!!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Reddit hamster that runs on the wheel that keeps the Reddit servers going has died upon that wheel. But not from over-exertion. He died of a broken heart. From a broken hamster heart, things only a Reddit hamster would understand. A young, new hamster will likely be chosen soon by the Alfalfa Council to keep the site going.
 
shamen123
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fastly is having a bad day
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

natazha: reddit.com is back.


Nooooooo!!!!!

(Click, scroll)
 
Goetz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: The Reddit hamster that runs on the wheel that keeps the Reddit servers going has died upon that wheel. But not from over-exertion. He died of a broken heart. From a broken hamster heart, things only a Reddit hamster would understand. A young, new hamster will likely be chosen soon by the Alfalfa Council to keep the site going.


Put the bong down.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Surely I am not the only one completely reliant on Reddit for fapping material?

Right?

Guys?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Goetz: AstroJesus: The Reddit hamster that runs on the wheel that keeps the Reddit servers going has died upon that wheel. But not from over-exertion. He died of a broken heart. From a broken hamster heart, things only a Reddit hamster would understand. A young, new hamster will likely be chosen soon by the Alfalfa Council to keep the site going.

Put the bong down.


No.
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Downvoted.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Goetz: AstroJesus: The Reddit hamster that runs on the wheel that keeps the Reddit servers going has died upon that wheel. But not from over-exertion. He died of a broken heart. From a broken hamster heart, things only a Reddit hamster would understand. A young, new hamster will likely be chosen soon by the Alfalfa Council to keep the site going.

Put the bong down.


Fark is powered by a squirrel and a rubber chicken.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

natazha: reddit.com is back.


Not for me.....
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's been back up for an hour.

Way to stay on top of things, Fark.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Dammit, and I had some important masturbating to select porn subreddits I was going to do too. Now what am I supposed to do?


fap to their outage page
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reddit is about as reliable as your meth head cousin.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Dammit, and I had some important masturbating to select porn subreddits I was going to do too. Now what am I supposed to do?


You could always check out alt.binaries.pictures.erotica.hamster.ducttape.

Or so I've heard
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: The Reddit hamster that runs on the wheel that keeps the Reddit servers going has died upon that wheel. But not from over-exertion. He died of a broken heart. From a broken hamster heart, things only a Reddit hamster would understand. A young, new hamster will likely be chosen soon by the Alfalfa Council to keep the site going.


I thought they introduced a second hamset to help power the servers, and they got into a fight because one of them was wrong about something on the internet.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Surely I am not the only one completely reliant on Reddit for fapping material?

Right?

Guys?



I just wack off to BIE from randos.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Goetz: AstroJesus: The Reddit hamster that runs on the wheel that keeps the Reddit servers going has died upon that wheel. But not from over-exertion. He died of a broken heart. From a broken hamster heart, things only a Reddit hamster would understand. A young, new hamster will likely be chosen soon by the Alfalfa Council to keep the site going.

Put the bong down.

Fark is powered by a squirrel and a rubber chicken.


decider.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Goetz: AstroJesus: The Reddit hamster that runs on the wheel that keeps the Reddit servers going has died upon that wheel. But not from over-exertion. He died of a broken heart. From a broken hamster heart, things only a Reddit hamster would understand. A young, new hamster will likely be chosen soon by the Alfalfa Council to keep the site going.

Put the bong down.


That poor little hamster.🤧
 
Target Builder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skyotter: It's been back up for an hour.

Way to stay on top of things, Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I must not be in the select group.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: But there 10s of people on there waiting on me to tell them whether or not they were an arsehole.


For those of you going through withdrawal from the dailyChristinaRicci subreddit, here's the pic from Saturday:
Fark user imageView Full Size


... and here's the last thing I got from the DunderMifflin subreddit:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Last thing I got from Reddit was this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing of value is back up
 
flamingboard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: mofa: It would be weird if it were orchestrated by a large studio angry about Reddit leaking the script to Quantumania.
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Marvel movies have a script?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
/. jokes that Reddit has been /.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Goetz: AstroJesus: The Reddit hamster that runs on the wheel that keeps the Reddit servers going has died upon that wheel. But not from over-exertion. He died of a broken heart. From a broken hamster heart, things only a Reddit hamster would understand. A young, new hamster will likely be chosen soon by the Alfalfa Council to keep the site going.

Put the bong down.

Fark is powered by a squirrel and a rubber chicken.


I can't laugh at this enough 😭
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder how many Reddit mods are putting on diapers for a 12-hour drive to some random guy's house just so they can shut down an argument they don't like.
 
DSF6969
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How will Buzzfeed "reporters" make their deadlines without Reddit posts to steal from?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Identified: We've identified an internal systems issue and are working to determine a fix."

Option A: rebuild from scratch
Option B: pay the ransom
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I wonder how many Reddit mods are putting on diapers for a 12-hour drive to some random guy's house just so they can shut down an argument they don't like.


It's not rocket science.
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
it's lisa e.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ooh i'm in!
r/conspiracy, here i come!
/s
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Surely I am not the only one completely reliant on Reddit for fapping material?

Right?

Guys?


Trying to establish an alibi, Rev?
 
pdieten
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skyotter: It's been back up for an hour.

Way to stay on top of things, Fark.


It's partially up. A couple of things are working and lots of things are not, as I type this
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pdieten: skyotter: It's been back up for an hour.

Way to stay on top of things, Fark.

It's partially up. A couple of things are working and lots of things are not, as I type this


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
it's lisa e.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Rev.K: Surely I am not the only one completely reliant on Reddit for fapping material?

Right?

Guys?


I just wack off to BIE from randos.


*and girls.  :P
i thank r/porninfifteenseconds for introducing me to Remy LaCroix.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buravirgil: pdieten: skyotter: It's been back up for an hour.

Way to stay on top of things, Fark.

It's partially up. A couple of things are working and lots of things are not, as I type this

[Fark user image 249x125]


I can't see comments from r/NASCAR.  Maybe this is a good thing?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I suspected something was wrong. It's still not working. :(
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This just means Fark will go down two weeks later.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.