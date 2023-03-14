 Skip to content
(Independent)   Oklahoma has no regulations prohibiting the keeping of monkeys as pets. Let's see how that's working out for them   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    Fail, Family, Ear, Ms Parker, Brittany Parker, Surgery, Oklahoma City, House, Law  
533 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Mar 2023 at 5:50 PM



yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if monkeys are outlawed, only outlaws will have monkeys.


Bonus Oklahoma: The offending monkey was shot dead by a family member of the victim while police were on scene nearby.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Continuing the tradition of getting revenge on animals that do what animals do to people trying things the animal doesn't like.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♩ "Oklahoma where the Rhesus rips your scalp to bone"♬
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trunk Monkey Commercial
Youtube p7Vk6zXjen8
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens?  Farking evil monkey bastards.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At ( Official Video ) Rooty
Youtube 5rAOyh7YmEc
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Brittany Parker was in her home in Dickinson, Oklahoma on Sunday when she saw a monkey sitting on her porch, trying to get inside the house, according to local broadcaster KOKH."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Apparently they've been breeding with the voters.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wyldkard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What, you're surprised by this after watching Tiger King?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Apparently they've been breeding with the voters.


Can only be an improvement...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Would you rather have the monkeys loose?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You're farking insane if you want a wild primate as a pet
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A Minky?

Return of The Pink Panther: Seeing Eye Monkey (Minky - Meenky)
Youtube WnlIWpZSPXU
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Related to Sporkfooted MTG?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Increase in head lice?

So Cold... (The Simpsons)
Youtube eQykZB_zUZI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel - Shock The Monkey
Youtube CnVf1ZoCJSo
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now you're just trolling me.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcos P: You're farking insane if you want a wild primate as a pet


So every breeder ever? Yup.
 
suid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Exotic Animal Trifecta in play!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Poor animal.  Rip .
 
acouvis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: But if monkeys are outlawed, only outlaws will have monkeys.


Bonus Oklahoma: The offending monkey was shot dead by a family member of the victim while police were on scene nearby.


This is why monkeys should be in the natural environment.  Picking coconuts for humans.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Animaniacs - The Monkey Song
Youtube CKY5zHILK00
 
PvtStash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
this person

"The victim will need plastic surgery following the attack"

is NOT a victim, unless you count their own stupidity, as to what they fell victim to.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She's lucky. This could have gone much, much worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pet Monkey Attack is going to be the name of my country-punk mashup band.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: You're farking insane if you want a wild primate as a pet


well, if you got a better way ensure humanities end with Chuck Heston screaming at the Statue of Liberty I'm all ears (even if the victim isn't).
 
sens [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, she did call the cops on him.

Snitches get stitches.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: You're farking insane if you want a wild primate as a pet


Don't kink shame

Fark user imageView Full Size


/oh, they're wild alright!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A PSA: If you see a monkey on your porch, just call Animal Control and stay inside, idiots.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I definitely want a tiny helper monkey.  One that I can train.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just so we're all clear here, macaque had nothing to do with this. Just getting that out of the way. Carry on with the monkey shines.
 
