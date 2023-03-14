 Skip to content
(USA Today)   If any of the 600,000 kids in the Los Angeles Unified School District are yours, you may have an opportunity to spend more time with them soon
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, are we talking "The Substitute", "Dangerous Minds", or "Mad Max 2"?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing the quality of education in that school district, this will cause no harm to the children.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Suflig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
parents hate their kids. that's why people 'get more conservative as they age'.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. But it's time the working class stepped up the game. What America needs is a good ol' fashioned Nation-wide General Strike. When the services aren't working, when the stores are closed and the restaurant's, and the power's out and helps not on the way, maybe then the wealthy will get the point that the shiat won't stand

But who am I kidding? Americans sacrifice, struggle and take risks and miss out on the bullshiat they watch on TV? Not happening. Ever. Americans have forgotten the faces of their Founding Fathers and no longer give a shiat about anything other than consuming and living in apathetic bliss
 
Suflig
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

the average business makes billions in profit. They can easily automate tomorrow. if anyone goes on strike that's what'll happen.

Human beings aren't necessary for Wall Street anymore. The reason 90% of us are still alive is because of political goodwill. They can kill us all in a snap. The problem for the politicians would be there'd be no one to vote for them anymore so they try to strike a careful balance.

Human life has no intrinsic value. this is capitalism for God's sake. It's a cost. A negative to the bottom line. Who wants that? No one.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

But who would buy the stuff?
People are needed.  Otherwise the fark heads wouldn't be making women make more people.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
30%? Go full on PATCO and fire them all.

/wonders how many of the above commenters don't realize it's not teachers threatening to strike
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aka "Spring Break"

I didn't know it was this week and shopping places (in nice parts of town) were packed like a week before Christmas.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Also the idea that everyone is employed because billionaires are just trying to be nice is hilariously stupid.
 
Decorus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Longevity pay for LAUSD caps out at 28 cents an hour if you worked for 30 years. Worked for 10 years it's 15 cents an hour. We just want 2.5% to 6%. We also want penalties if LAUSD fails to pay us on time or under pays us, because it's still happening on a regular basis. My Union isn't even striking yet....
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do kids in LA go to school?
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

daffy: Do kids in LA go to school?


Only when it rains.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: 30%? Go full on PATCO and fire them all.

/wonders how many of the above commenters don't realize it's not teachers threatening to strike


Probably none.
 
Suflig
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the government will bail them out and you KNOW that. They've already lobbied.
 
Decorus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It's the Teachers Assistants, Cafeteria workers, Bus Drivers crossing guards and janitors.  Most of them need second jobs to make rent in Los Angeles.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Suflig: parents hate their kids. that's why people 'get more conservative as they age'.


pretty sure that was just your parents
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Exactly.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have Biden block the strike.
Problem solved.

The world engine must turn.
The teachers can strike in the summer when it won't have negative effects on the world engine.  What's good for the rail workers is good for the teachers.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

And assistants and drivers and lunch ladies.

Dnrtfa.  But the post stands.  Biden will block the strike to keep the world engine turning.
 
austerity101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, the poor children.

If only there were a way to ensure that they have well-paid teachers and staff to educate and care for them all day long.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

"The teachers union said it would join in solidarity."

I'm pretty sure they're working without a contract too.
 
Decorus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

You mean when they don't get paid?
Thats largely why the strike is happening. These are all 9 month employees who only get paid when they work.
Teachers are salary they get paid 12 months a year.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sounds like the perfect time to strike.  When it won't stop the world engine.  Ask uncle Joe.  We have to keep the rail running during the holidays so people get their gifts.  Santa must be in time.  Santa doesn't have to negotiate with rail workers.
 
Shryke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Purge the entire teacher population.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

In what world? Teachers are 9-month workers too, unless they opt for a smaller salary during the school year so they get a paycheck during the summer. They have to AGREE to get paid less during the year to get paid for 12 months.

School employees in general get screwed, and nobody cares as long as they don't have to take care of their kids.
 
